Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blinding copyright bill

07 September 2022 - 15:16
Picture: 123RF/Vitaliy Vodolazskyy
They say none are so blind as those who will not see. How about “none are so deaf as those who will not hear”? This applies to the government, particularly the department of trade, industry & competition.

Experienced and knowledgeable legal practitioners, objective expert academics and well-balanced business people, not to mention those who create original works for their livelihood, have time and again told the government that the Copyright Amendment Bill is fundamentally flawed, badly drafted and generally poor quality and unworkable legislation that is an embarrassment to SA in the international milieu. Yet these criticisms have fallen on deaf ears.

Who is the government serving with this abominable piece of legislation? Is this a case of “copyright capture”?  Makes you think, doesn’t it?

Owen Dean
Via email

