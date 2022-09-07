Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
They say none are so blind as those who will not see. How about “none are so deaf as those who will not hear”? This applies to the government, particularly the department of trade, industry & competition.
Experienced and knowledgeable legal practitioners, objective expert academics and well-balanced business people, not to mention those who create original works for their livelihood, have time and again told the government that the Copyright Amendment Bill is fundamentally flawed, badly drafted and generally poor quality and unworkable legislation that is an embarrassment to SA in the international milieu. Yet these criticisms have fallen on deaf ears.
Who is the government serving with this abominable piece of legislation? Is this a case of “copyright capture”? Makes you think, doesn’t it?
Owen DeanVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Blinding copyright bill
