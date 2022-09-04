LETTER: Ubuntu makes SA great

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
In a perfect world all would be welcome at places of healing, especially those who are far from home. The spirit of ubuntu is part of what makes SA great.
It is true that times are tough and facilities are short, and some foreigners are difficult. But most are just trying to survive in distant countries.
We are all children of the Creator. During apartheid African countries supported and welcomed many SA people who were in need.
Martin ZagnoevVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Martin Zagnoev
Via email
