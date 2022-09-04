×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ubuntu makes SA great

04 September 2022 - 18:43
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

In a perfect world all would be welcome at places of healing, especially those who are far from home. The spirit of ubuntu is part of what makes SA great.

It is true that times are tough and facilities are short, and some foreigners are difficult. But most are just trying to survive in distant countries.

We are all children of the Creator. During apartheid African countries supported and welcomed many SA people who were in need.

Martin Zagnoev
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ULRICH MEYER-HÖLLINGS: Can Africa’s approach to innovation and community help build a better world?

Problem-solvers around the world are looking to Africa for moral inspiration, powered by the perspective of ubuntu
Opinion
3 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What is SA’s national interest?

A new government document spells out the contexts in which domestic objectives are to be pursued
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Hypocrisy rules

Numsa and ANC wasting millions of rand does not make any sense
Opinion
1 month ago

RONALD LAMOLA: Let’s debate positive actions in pursuit of democratic society

That is what we should really be debating, and all the more so as it is the 25th anniversary of the adoption of  the constitution
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Giving the middle finger to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Does Ramaphosa know what’s going ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Boks ditch arrogance that might have ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MAMOKETE LIJANE: The hills are alive with ubuntu (and the sound of Cassper ...

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: South Africans first

Opinion / Letters

ANTHONY BUTLER: Independents could bring out the worst in politics

Opinion / Columnists

NONHLANHLA MTSHALI: Discrimination and legal developments in SA labour and ...

Opinion

GARY RYNHART: Citizen assemblies could help unlock the jobs crisis

Opinion

NICOLE FRITZ: A shining instance of public officials acting ethically

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Why South Africans are so xenophobic

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.