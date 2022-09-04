×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lessons from UK’s healthcare frontlines

04 September 2022 - 18:27
I am glad that SA nurses who have had personal experiences with the National Health Service (NHS) while working in the UK are becoming more vocal about the problems plaguing healthcare in that first world country with an unemployment rate of less than 4.5%.

Strangely, in spite of an aggressive recruitment drive covering many countries, a shortage of staff seems to be one of the NHS’s challenges. Some years ago I suggested in an article that the SA government could learn important lessons from nurses who have worked in the UK, where there are forever long queues because everyone feels they are covered by the health system and will therefore go to a health facility even for minor illnesses that could be cured by simply buying over-the-counter medication.

One theatre-trained nurse who worked at a private clinic in the UK told me how busy they were, especially with important, costly procedures like hip and knee replacements, as some patients could not bear to join the long NHS waiting list. 

Many South Africans don’t understand the implications of the proposed National Health Insurance. With the highest unemployment rate in the world, resulting in a tiny tax base, how will universal healthcare coverage be financed, especially when our health services are already on the brink of collapse because the country is bankrupt?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa 
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

