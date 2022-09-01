Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
After trying but eventually giving up watching the farce that was this week’s parliamentary question and answer session, I find myself asking: does SA’s long-suffering electorate not deserve better? (“Ramaphosa sidesteps farmgate questions in rowdy session with MPs”, August 30).
For our public representatives to conduct themselves once again in such unbecoming and obstructively puerile fashion, at a time of deep stress across so many spheres in SA life and when policy direction is so sorely needed, is not only unacceptable but unforgivable.
The utterly ineffectual nature of our parliamentary discourse, and the blatant and complete disregard of our representatives of the responsibilities their holding office, is yet another of the tragedies now playing out in SA.
I can only hope that when the opportunity next presents itself a new broom will sweep clean. SA needs, and deserves, so much better.
Carole MasonHoughton
LETTER: A parliament of fools
