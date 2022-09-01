×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A parliament of fools

01 September 2022 - 16:12
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Parliament virtually, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 30 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Parliament virtually, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 30 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

After trying but eventually giving up watching the farce that was this week’s parliamentary question and answer session, I find myself asking: does SA’s long-suffering electorate not deserve better? (“Ramaphosa sidesteps farmgate questions in rowdy session with MPs”, August 30).

For our public representatives to conduct themselves once again in such unbecoming and obstructively puerile fashion, at a time of deep stress across so many spheres in SA life and when policy direction is so sorely needed, is not only unacceptable but unforgivable.

The utterly ineffectual nature of our parliamentary discourse, and the blatant and complete disregard of our representatives of the responsibilities their  holding office, is yet another of the tragedies now playing out in SA.

I can only hope that when the opportunity next presents itself a new broom will sweep clean.  SA needs, and deserves, so much better.

Carole Mason
Houghton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

A bad week for Patricia de Lille

The minister of public works is about to present taxpayers with a bill of R2bn for the repair of parliament
News & Fox
13 hours ago

DA says Ramaphosa is wrong about Zondo recommendations not being binding

John Steenhuisen has accused parliament speaker of shielding the president from accountability
National
3 days ago

COPE shows Mosiuoa Lekota the door

The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: In the smarts we trust to get us out ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Sticks and stones may break your ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.