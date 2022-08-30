×

LETTER: Is the taxation process corruption free?

SA Revenue Service and auditor-general must know the purpose of all taxes and ensure they are used correctly

30 August 2022 - 16:11
Given the turmoil over the rising cost of living, it has become imperative to list and scrutinise every tax at national, provincial and local government levels. Is the tax justified, is it used for the purpose for which it is levied, and is the structure in place to account continuously for the correct spending of tax revenue? How is it ensured that the taxation process is corruption free?

For example, the tax levied on sugar is 2.31c/g on drinks with more than 4g sugar content per 100ml. The tax was announced as necessary to establish a new healthy food innovation fund enabling schools to address growing health inequalities and childhood obesity. This must be done with projects that boost healthy eating habits in schools. How is SA progressing with this? To whom is the tax remitted? Who runs it?

Tax on plastic bags amounts to 28c per bag. It should be used for waste management and environmental initiatives such as cleaning and recycling programmes. Who is responsible for this, or is it just money that disappears into certain pockets because supervision is lacking?

Isn’t it about time taxes on tobacco products are earmarked for medical research to help combat related diseases? There is a lot of talk about how important it is to educate people about liquor abuse. Shouldn’t taxes levied on liquor be earmarked for that?

Every tax levied must be justified anew. Transparency is not negotiable. The SA Revenue Service and auditor-general must know the purpose of all taxes, and see to it that they are used for that purpose.

Joe Kleinhans 
Annlin

