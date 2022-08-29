LETTER: Reporting on Ingonyama Trust case was wrong

Investors are waking up to the reality that rates may stay higher for longer even as recession risk grows
The Covid-19 pandemic showed the value of building back better
Almost a year into the multiparty coalitions running SA’s crucial metros, ructions are increasing
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
It reports exceptional trading in the second half of its financial year, aided by the lifting of Covid restrictions
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Canan Kaftancioglu says calling Tayyip Erdogan a ‘dictator’ is legitimate criticism
The red half of north London has its pride back and the season looks full of promise
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
We wish to set the record straight with regard to your article since we were not given an opportunity to comment before it was published (“Ingonyama Trust’s appeal court bid over rent is thrown out,” August 24).
The Pietermaritzburg High Court did indeed rule on the matter between the Ingonyama Trust and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and granted judgment in favour of the council and the Rural Women's Movement in June 2021. In its ruling the court ordered Ingonyama Trust and the trust board to cancel all residential leases it had concluded, and ordered that all monies collected in respect of these leases be refunded to the lessees.
The following month an application for leave to appeal against the judgment was submitted to the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Parallel to this application there was an application for justices Madondo and the late Mnguni to recuse themselves from the matter as they were conflicted. The court granted the trust's application for leave to appeal on the main matter pertaining to the leases, and dismissed the application for the recusal of the judges.
On June 30 2022 a two-fold application was filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the first relating to the main judgment, which was granted on the issue of leases, and the second to the recusal of the two justices from adjudicating on the matter. The matter was adjudicated by the SCA judges on paper and no oral evidence was delivered by the interested parties. The SCA dismissed the application for recusal of the justices on August 17. It did not dismiss the leases matter as has been widely reported.
It is unprecedented that the Ingonyama Trust only heard about this decision of the SCA through the media, and no formal communiqué was sent by the registrar of the SCA. The main appeal in this matter is going ahead as the pleading process is ongoing and papers are being presented by both parties to the SCA at present.
Simpiwe MxakazaIngonyama Trust
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Reporting on Ingonyama Trust case was wrong
The court granted the trust's application for leave to appeal on the main matter pertaining to the leases, and dismissed the application for the recusal of the judges
We wish to set the record straight with regard to your article since we were not given an opportunity to comment before it was published (“Ingonyama Trust’s appeal court bid over rent is thrown out,” August 24).
The Pietermaritzburg High Court did indeed rule on the matter between the Ingonyama Trust and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and granted judgment in favour of the council and the Rural Women's Movement in June 2021. In its ruling the court ordered Ingonyama Trust and the trust board to cancel all residential leases it had concluded, and ordered that all monies collected in respect of these leases be refunded to the lessees.
The following month an application for leave to appeal against the judgment was submitted to the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Parallel to this application there was an application for justices Madondo and the late Mnguni to recuse themselves from the matter as they were conflicted. The court granted the trust's application for leave to appeal on the main matter pertaining to the leases, and dismissed the application for the recusal of the judges.
On June 30 2022 a two-fold application was filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the first relating to the main judgment, which was granted on the issue of leases, and the second to the recusal of the two justices from adjudicating on the matter. The matter was adjudicated by the SCA judges on paper and no oral evidence was delivered by the interested parties. The SCA dismissed the application for recusal of the justices on August 17. It did not dismiss the leases matter as has been widely reported.
It is unprecedented that the Ingonyama Trust only heard about this decision of the SCA through the media, and no formal communiqué was sent by the registrar of the SCA. The main appeal in this matter is going ahead as the pleading process is ongoing and papers are being presented by both parties to the SCA at present.
Simpiwe Mxakaza
Ingonyama Trust
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number
Ingonyama Trust’s appeal court bid over rent is thrown out
LETTER: A colonial bubble of robber barons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zulu monarch ‘must guard against political factions’
Ingonyama Trust did little to fix financial wrongs, says report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.