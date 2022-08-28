As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
As Aristotle said, nature abhors a vacuum. So does a state’s system of law enforcement. If the authorised custodian fails to maintain it sufficiently, then others will inevitably attempt to grab a bit of the action for themselves.
SA is an example of this process in action. As the SA Police Service (SAPS) flounders, others have moved in. While we like to think that last year’s KwaZulu-Natal riotous looting spree was contained by concerned citizens, Durban’s taxi association was the prime mover. When its soldiers emerged, unchallenged by the SAPS, the looting stopped.
Townships nationally are becoming no-go areas to the SAPS and are ruled by “community leaders” who use capital punishment to retain control. Populist political parties have enforcers and agents provocateurs.
Some alternatives to the SAPS, however, can appear positive, like the neighbourhood watch movement. Similarly, Cape Town, partly because the SAPS has failed to control gang violence, is wrestling with the police minister to take over the metropolitan policing function.
Civic legal obedience is essentially a habit. As long as it is re-enforced by the appropriate authorities, this habit is resilient. But when lost, is extremely difficult to recover, often requiring draconian methods, which some citizens would find brutal. But the alternative in such a situation is failed statehood. It is our government’s failure to maintain law and order via the SAPS that has placed SA at just such a terrible crossroads.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Good and bad alternatives to the police
Failure to maintain law and order via the SA Police Service has placed SA at a terrible crossroads
