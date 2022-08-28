×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Good and bad alternatives to the police

Failure to maintain law and order via the SA Police Service has placed SA at a terrible crossroads

28 August 2022 - 16:43
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

As Aristotle said, nature abhors a vacuum. So does a state’s system of law enforcement. If the authorised custodian fails to maintain it sufficiently, then others will inevitably attempt to grab a bit of the action for themselves.

SA is an example of this process in action. As the SA Police Service (SAPS) flounders, others have moved in. While we like to think that last year’s KwaZulu-Natal riotous looting spree was contained by concerned citizens, Durban’s taxi association was the prime mover. When its soldiers emerged, unchallenged by the SAPS, the looting stopped.

Townships nationally are becoming no-go areas to the SAPS and are ruled by “community leaders” who use capital punishment to retain control. Populist political parties have enforcers and agents provocateurs.

Some alternatives to the SAPS, however, can appear positive, like the neighbourhood watch movement. Similarly, Cape Town, partly because the SAPS has failed to control gang violence, is wrestling with the police minister to take over the metropolitan policing function.

Civic legal obedience is essentially a habit. As long as it is re-enforced by the appropriate authorities, this habit is resilient. But when lost, is extremely difficult to recover, often requiring draconian methods, which some citizens would find brutal. But the alternative in such a situation is failed statehood. It is our government’s failure to maintain law and order via the SAPS that has placed SA at just such a terrible crossroads.

James Cunningham 
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

FIC director joins global crime fighting body, Egmont Group

Egmont Group comprises financial intelligence units from across the globe
National
6 days ago

Durban businesses sound alarm on high tariffs and property rates

City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
National
3 days ago

Hawks have taken more than 40 statements on Phala Phala, says Lebeya

The development was contained in a briefing by the Hawks chief on action against crime in SA
National
5 days ago

Patel explains the need for ban on scrap metal exports

Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JOHANN ELS: Radical economic transformation is ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: The alarm over national debt is not ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Bring-and-braai approach to duties ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GAVIN RICH: Boks’ flat displays start catching up ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Marikana — an open wound
Opinion

Related Articles

Cape Town asks Cele for full policing powers

National

Gauteng premier Makhura says illegal miners are an ‘armed force’

National

SMITA NARSI: Employers are duty-bound to help turn tide on gender-based violence

Opinion

Business worries that surge in crime will dig away at confidence

National

Over 6,000 murders recorded in SA in first three months of 2022

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.