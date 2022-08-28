×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Arefiev has a sketchy grasp on history

Russian embassy spokesperson is wrong to say Crimea was handed over to Ukraine thanks to Nikita Khrushchev

28 August 2022 - 18:49
Nikita Khrushchev. Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Nikita Khrushchev. Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Alexander Arefiev’s article of August 22 (“Not all black and white in Ukraine”) refers, specifically his claim that Nikita Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine in 1954. Khrushchev was, in fact, still a couple of years away from being at liberty to act, a process that started with his February 26 1956 report on Joseph Stalin’s terrors and personality cult, which kicked off the process of de-Stalinisation.

The decision was, in fact, a collective one. Soviet premier Georgy Malenkov chaired the January 24 1954 cabinet meeting that first considered the matter. First secretary of the Crimean oblast committee Pavel Titov objected and was removed from his post.

On February 5 1954, the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) cabinet recommended the handover to the RSFSR Supreme Soviet, which immediately endorsed it for approval by the USSR Supreme Soviet, the proposal being seconded by the praesidium of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) on February 12. This was approved on February 19 1954 by the USSR praesidium, its decree being made into law by the USSR Supreme Soviet on April 26.

The praesidium decree noted that the “integrated economy, territorial proximity, and close economic and cultural ties between the Crimean oblast and the Ukrainian SSR” as its reasons and was signed by Kliment Voroshilov as chair and Nikolay Pegov as secretary.

While claiming to give an F for history to Douglas Mason, Arefiev himself shows a sketchy knowledge of it.

Sebastian Chatov
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

