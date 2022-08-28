LETTER: Arefiev has a sketchy grasp on history

As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
The catch-all ‘mafia’ tag is misleading and takes us down a path towards incomplete policy solutions
Department appears undeterred by the backlash against its clampdown on plant-based meat imitation products
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The shortage has meant paper prices have soared by at least 50%
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises $30bn in development aid for the continent at Tunis summit
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
Alexander Arefiev’s article of August 22 (“Not all black and white in Ukraine”) refers, specifically his claim that Nikita Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine in 1954. Khrushchev was, in fact, still a couple of years away from being at liberty to act, a process that started with his February 26 1956 report on Joseph Stalin’s terrors and personality cult, which kicked off the process of de-Stalinisation.
The decision was, in fact, a collective one. Soviet premier Georgy Malenkov chaired the January 24 1954 cabinet meeting that first considered the matter. First secretary of the Crimean oblast committee Pavel Titov objected and was removed from his post.
On February 5 1954, the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) cabinet recommended the handover to the RSFSR Supreme Soviet, which immediately endorsed it for approval by the USSR Supreme Soviet, the proposal being seconded by the praesidium of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) on February 12. This was approved on February 19 1954 by the USSR praesidium, its decree being made into law by the USSR Supreme Soviet on April 26.
The praesidium decree noted that the “integrated economy, territorial proximity, and close economic and cultural ties between the Crimean oblast and the Ukrainian SSR” as its reasons and was signed by Kliment Voroshilov as chair and Nikolay Pegov as secretary.
While claiming to give an F for history to Douglas Mason, Arefiev himself shows a sketchy knowledge of it.
Sebastian ChatovJohannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Arefiev has a sketchy grasp on history
Russian embassy spokesperson is wrong to say Crimea was handed over to Ukraine thanks to Nikita Khrushchev
Alexander Arefiev’s article of August 22 (“Not all black and white in Ukraine”) refers, specifically his claim that Nikita Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine in 1954. Khrushchev was, in fact, still a couple of years away from being at liberty to act, a process that started with his February 26 1956 report on Joseph Stalin’s terrors and personality cult, which kicked off the process of de-Stalinisation.
The decision was, in fact, a collective one. Soviet premier Georgy Malenkov chaired the January 24 1954 cabinet meeting that first considered the matter. First secretary of the Crimean oblast committee Pavel Titov objected and was removed from his post.
On February 5 1954, the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) cabinet recommended the handover to the RSFSR Supreme Soviet, which immediately endorsed it for approval by the USSR Supreme Soviet, the proposal being seconded by the praesidium of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) on February 12. This was approved on February 19 1954 by the USSR praesidium, its decree being made into law by the USSR Supreme Soviet on April 26.
The praesidium decree noted that the “integrated economy, territorial proximity, and close economic and cultural ties between the Crimean oblast and the Ukrainian SSR” as its reasons and was signed by Kliment Voroshilov as chair and Nikolay Pegov as secretary.
While claiming to give an F for history to Douglas Mason, Arefiev himself shows a sketchy knowledge of it.
Sebastian Chatov
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Zelensky promises to liberate Crimea from grasp of Russia
Russian invasion sparked Ukraine rebirth, Zelensky says
The high cost of Russia’s deadly war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Not all black and white in Ukraine
LETTER: Steven Kuo apparently didn’t read the Moscow Peace Treaty, or much else
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.