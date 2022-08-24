×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vegans don’t want meat

24 August 2022 - 15:41
SA's Fry Family Food Company's plant-based alternatives to meat products. Picture: SUPPLIED

As a quasi-vegetarian and occasional consumer of “fake meat” products, the labelling issue between the government and retail and food industry on meat alternative products is somewhat farcical.

In her article Katharine Child writes “traditional meat producers and exporters ... have charged plant-based alternatives with confusing consumers through their marketing” (“Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products”, August 17).

In her follow-up article it is stated that “the Agricultural Products Standards Act and Consumer Protection Act says consumers should not be misled”. (“Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef”, August 18).

Yet if vegetarian/vegan products are housed in a completely different section to meat products in supermarkets (which they generally are), and the packaging differentiates itself to meat-based products, it is difficult to argue that consumers are being misled, or do not know what they are buying.

Vegan/vegetarian consumers are, generally speaking, well-read individuals who have put a lot of thought into their reasons for choosing to eat less or no meat. To assume that we or others will be “confused” by labels that say “plant-based braai-style sausages”, or “vegan biltong” is insulting and condescending. In my experience consumers are more knowledgeable than they are given credit for.

Since when did the words “patty” or “nugget” belong exclusively to meat products? Surely they describe the form of something, rather than an ingredient?

Having said this, I do have a bone to pick with the food producing companies that have latched onto the growing trend of eating in a conscious way.

Food producers have fallen over their feet in recent years trying to produce things that taste like meat, but aren’t meat. In doing so they have missed the point and also done a disservice to the vegetarian and vegan food categories.

Sure, there is a market for “fake meat” if you are a “newbie” vegetarian/vegan and struggling to find the right things to cook and eat. However, many choose this lifestyle because they simply don’t want to eat meat (for whatever reason). This doesn’t mean we want to eat things that look like meat.

While those who are trying to get these products off shelf need to reconsider their reasons for doing so, food producers should pause and reconsider their vegetarian/vegan offering too.

Roline Wilkinson
Milnerton

Opinion
1 day ago

Kentucky fried plant nuggets the next bet for KFC

Kevin Hochman is preparing KFC for what looks like an inevitable future of fake chicken going mainstream
Companies
11 months ago
