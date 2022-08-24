LETTER: Vegans don’t want meat

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
The sales pickup may be a signal that the sector has taken positive strides in recovering from the Covid-19 restriction periods in 2020 and 2021
The high court ruled in June 2021 that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained at his home in the latest move by the authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
Skipper is hoping for a second win to secure the series
Open-top Venom F5 Roadster offers a breezy alternative to its coupe sibling but still with world-beating speeds
As a quasi-vegetarian and occasional consumer of “fake meat” products, the labelling issue between the government and retail and food industry on meat alternative products is somewhat farcical.
In her article Katharine Child writes “traditional meat producers and exporters ... have charged plant-based alternatives with confusing consumers through their marketing” (“Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products”, August 17).
In her follow-up article it is stated that “the Agricultural Products Standards Act and Consumer Protection Act says consumers should not be misled”. (“Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef”, August 18).
Yet if vegetarian/vegan products are housed in a completely different section to meat products in supermarkets (which they generally are), and the packaging differentiates itself to meat-based products, it is difficult to argue that consumers are being misled, or do not know what they are buying.
Vegan/vegetarian consumers are, generally speaking, well-read individuals who have put a lot of thought into their reasons for choosing to eat less or no meat. To assume that we or others will be “confused” by labels that say “plant-based braai-style sausages”, or “vegan biltong” is insulting and condescending. In my experience consumers are more knowledgeable than they are given credit for.
Since when did the words “patty” or “nugget” belong exclusively to meat products? Surely they describe the form of something, rather than an ingredient?
Having said this, I do have a bone to pick with the food producing companies that have latched onto the growing trend of eating in a conscious way.
Food producers have fallen over their feet in recent years trying to produce things that taste like meat, but aren’t meat. In doing so they have missed the point and also done a disservice to the vegetarian and vegan food categories.
Sure, there is a market for “fake meat” if you are a “newbie” vegetarian/vegan and struggling to find the right things to cook and eat. However, many choose this lifestyle because they simply don’t want to eat meat (for whatever reason). This doesn’t mean we want to eat things that look like meat.
While those who are trying to get these products off shelf need to reconsider their reasons for doing so, food producers should pause and reconsider their vegetarian/vegan offering too.
Roline WilkinsonMilnerton
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Vegans don’t want meat
As a quasi-vegetarian and occasional consumer of “fake meat” products, the labelling issue between the government and retail and food industry on meat alternative products is somewhat farcical.
In her article Katharine Child writes “traditional meat producers and exporters ... have charged plant-based alternatives with confusing consumers through their marketing” (“Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products”, August 17).
In her follow-up article it is stated that “the Agricultural Products Standards Act and Consumer Protection Act says consumers should not be misled”. (“Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef”, August 18).
Yet if vegetarian/vegan products are housed in a completely different section to meat products in supermarkets (which they generally are), and the packaging differentiates itself to meat-based products, it is difficult to argue that consumers are being misled, or do not know what they are buying.
Vegan/vegetarian consumers are, generally speaking, well-read individuals who have put a lot of thought into their reasons for choosing to eat less or no meat. To assume that we or others will be “confused” by labels that say “plant-based braai-style sausages”, or “vegan biltong” is insulting and condescending. In my experience consumers are more knowledgeable than they are given credit for.
Since when did the words “patty” or “nugget” belong exclusively to meat products? Surely they describe the form of something, rather than an ingredient?
Having said this, I do have a bone to pick with the food producing companies that have latched onto the growing trend of eating in a conscious way.
Food producers have fallen over their feet in recent years trying to produce things that taste like meat, but aren’t meat. In doing so they have missed the point and also done a disservice to the vegetarian and vegan food categories.
Sure, there is a market for “fake meat” if you are a “newbie” vegetarian/vegan and struggling to find the right things to cook and eat. However, many choose this lifestyle because they simply don’t want to eat meat (for whatever reason). This doesn’t mean we want to eat things that look like meat.
While those who are trying to get these products off shelf need to reconsider their reasons for doing so, food producers should pause and reconsider their vegetarian/vegan offering too.
Roline Wilkinson
Milnerton
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Food-labelling regulations are condescending
Kentucky fried plant nuggets the next bet for KFC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
From faux meat to faux fish: the next frontier
Tricky vegan bacon carves out space in frying pan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.