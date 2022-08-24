×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Striking for jobs is an oxymoron

Mass strikes become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state

24 August 2022 - 15:08
We are on the cusp of what could be a huge nationwide strike that will bring a large part of our economy to a standstill (“Public servants obtain strike certificate over wage demands”, August 21).

These strikes are not only dysfunctional but become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state.  Nedlac has granted the unions permission to embark on this strike and, unfortunately, the frequency of such strike requests will be ratcheted up as we head towards elections in the latter part of 2024.

My call goes out to the employment & labour minister to put some pressure on Nedlac to not grant permission for these counterproductive mass strikes so readily. It is vital for the department of employment & labour to engage with all registered trade unions with regard to the functionality of the strikes.

Striking for more jobs is probably the world’s greatest oxymoron.

Michael Bagraim, MP 
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Analysts remain cautious after unemployment drops below 34%

More than 640,000 jobs created after the lifting of all lockdown restrictions and the normalisation of economic activity
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Higher jobs rate gives solace, but hopes remain dashed

Stats SA’s numbers show 15.6-million were employed in the second quarter, still more than 850,000 below the prepandemic level
Opinion
10 hours ago

LETTER: The poor do not want quotas, just jobs

Cadre deployment has turned out to be toxic for the poor
Opinion
2 days ago
National

