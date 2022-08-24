LETTER: Striking for jobs is an oxymoron

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Companies that fail to address the risks may face stranded assets and workers, as well as lose their social licence to operate
Thousands of new firms will be required to register with the Financial Intelligence Centre in terms of proposed legislative amendments that seek to avoid SA’s greylisting
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
The company is an affiliate of energy giant Rosneft, which owns about 49% and us under sanctions by Western nations
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Former champ questions reasoning behind excluding the Serb because of his views on Covid
SMA Technologies CEO Jeurgen Reinert says it is only a matter of time before SA follows Europe in adopting electric vehicles
We are on the cusp of what could be a huge nationwide strike that will bring a large part of our economy to a standstill (“Public servants obtain strike certificate over wage demands”, August 21).
These strikes are not only dysfunctional but become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state. Nedlac has granted the unions permission to embark on this strike and, unfortunately, the frequency of such strike requests will be ratcheted up as we head towards elections in the latter part of 2024.
My call goes out to the employment & labour minister to put some pressure on Nedlac to not grant permission for these counterproductive mass strikes so readily. It is vital for the department of employment & labour to engage with all registered trade unions with regard to the functionality of the strikes.
Striking for more jobs is probably the world’s greatest oxymoron.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Striking for jobs is an oxymoron
Mass strikes become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state
We are on the cusp of what could be a huge nationwide strike that will bring a large part of our economy to a standstill (“Public servants obtain strike certificate over wage demands”, August 21).
These strikes are not only dysfunctional but become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state. Nedlac has granted the unions permission to embark on this strike and, unfortunately, the frequency of such strike requests will be ratcheted up as we head towards elections in the latter part of 2024.
My call goes out to the employment & labour minister to put some pressure on Nedlac to not grant permission for these counterproductive mass strikes so readily. It is vital for the department of employment & labour to engage with all registered trade unions with regard to the functionality of the strikes.
Striking for more jobs is probably the world’s greatest oxymoron.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Analysts remain cautious after unemployment drops below 34%
EDITORIAL: Higher jobs rate gives solace, but hopes remain dashed
LETTER: The poor do not want quotas, just jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Teacher assistant programme is helping the youth, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.