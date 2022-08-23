LETTER: Food-labelling regulations are condescending

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
As a quasi-vegetarian and occasional consumer of “fake meat” products, the labelling issue between government and the retail and food industry on meat alternative products is somewhat farcical.
In her article Katharine Child writes “... traditional meat producers and exporters ... have charged plant-based alternatives with confusing consumers through their marketing” (“Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products”, August 17).
In her follow-up article it is stated that “the Agricultural Products Standards Act and Consumer Protection Act says consumers should not be misled”. (“Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef”, August 18).
Yet if vegetarian/vegan products are housed in a completely different section to meat products in supermarkets (which they generally are), and the packaging differentiates itself to meat-based products, it is difficult to argue that consumers are being misled, or do not know what they are buying.
Vegan/vegetarian consumers are, generally speaking, well-read individuals who have put a lot of thought into their reasons for choosing to eat less or no meat. To assume that we or others will be “confused” by labels that say “plant-based braai-style sausages”, or “vegan biltong” is insulting and condescending. In my experience consumers are more knowledgeable and savvier than what they are given credit for.
There are other products on shelf that are far more misleading than veggie products. Take “crab sticks” for instance, which contain no crab whatsoever but are made from processed white fish made to resemble crab. If this is allowed, why can’t appropriately labelled vegan/vegetarian food products be allowed on the shelf?
Since when did the words “patty” or “nugget” belong exclusively to meat products? Surely they describe the form of something, rather than an ingredient?
Having said this, I do have a bone to pick with the food producing companies that have latched onto the growing trend of eating in a conscious way. While food producers must be commended for bringing such a wide variety of meat alternatives to market after decades of vegan and vegetarians not being taken seriously, I do wonder if the industry has got it wrong.
Has the industry done its homework as to whether we want to eat products that look, taste and smell like meat? The problem with meat alternatives is that they have for a long time lacked the moreish taste associated with meat, so food producers have fallen over their feet in recent years trying to produce things that taste like meat, but aren’t meat. In doing so they have missed the point and also done a disservice to the vegetarian and vegan food categories.
Sure, there is a market for “fake meat” if you are a “newbie” vegetarian/vegan and struggling to find the right things to cook and eat, or perhaps don’t want to invite questions when you are invited for a braai with your meat-loving friends. However, many choose this lifestyle because they simply don’t want to eat meat (for whatever reason). This doesn’t mean we want to eat things that look like meat.
While those who are trying to get these products off shelf need to reconsider their reasons for doing so, food producers should pause and reconsider their vegetarian/vegan offering too. There is an opportunity to be more creative and produce a wider variety of convenient vegetarian and vegan products that are more honest and have more integrity, rather than simply simulating meat.
Roline Wilkinson
Milnerton
LETTER: Food-labelling regulations are condescending
Consumers are perfectly capable of distinguishing plant-based alternatives from meat
