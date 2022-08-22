×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA must not fail

Business leaders must tell political leaders what can be done to get more people working

22 August 2022 - 16:36
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER

Only a fool will deny that we are in trouble as a country. This point is continuously reflected in multiple opinion editorials by different thought leaders and ordinary citizens on various platforms.

For the sake of Africa, SA cannot fail. It cannot. We have to do everything in our power to halt the slide to a failed state. World Food Programme director David Beasley has warned the world that 22-million people in Africa face starvation if nothing is done.

In 2022 African leaders still depend on the US to rescue the continent. This is an embarrassment to those who had hoped for an African century. It is for this reason that I am making a personal appeal to business leaders, especially those who know how to create jobs, to help us by telling political leaders what can be done to get more people working.

How did they manage to create employment for many South Africans in the past? If the American economy can get thousands of people out of the unemployment queue every month, why can’t we do it as a country? We are all facing the same geopolitical challenges, such as high oil prices and a cost of living crisis resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some countries are facing it head on. What is holding us back? The solution is not a national shutdown or another presidential  job summit with empty promises. We need doers who have shown in the past that it can be done. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

