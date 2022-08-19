Opec chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises
The delays in starting construction on the K14 Apies Bridge have put at least 3,000 jobs on the line. The project to link the K14 Apies Bridge to the Rosslyn and Silverton automotive special economic zones will now only begin in 2024.
Construction on this project was meant to begin in 2021. Projects like this one play a critical role in ensuring that more job opportunities are created for our unemployed residents, particularly the youth.
The potential to unlock a R12bn investment into the Rainbow Junction Mega Mixed-Use Development in the north of Pretoria is now also in jeopardy. Investment opportunities like the one offered by the Rainbow Junction Mega Mixed-Used Development are critical if we want to create more employment opportunities in our province.
It is extremely important that the Gauteng government ensures that all demand and procurement plans are put in place at the start of the financial year so that delays like the one seen in the K14 project are avoided.
Adriana Randall, MPL, DA Gauteng finance and e-government spokesperson
LETTER: Delay in K14 Apies Bridge project puts 3,000 jobs at risk
The potential to unlock a R12bn investment into the Rainbow Junction Mega Mixed-Use Development in Pretoria is now also in jeopardy
