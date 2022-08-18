×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s fate is the key to the future

18 August 2022 - 15:24
President Cyril Ramphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The SA political scene is like a loose scrum in rugby. You don’t know where to expect the ball. The ANC still dominates the game, but its opposition is gaining ground all the time.

The ANC is undergoing a credibility and leadership crisis and internal strife weakens the party. The situation creates uncertainty and leads to a vacuum where new parties and movements are moving in at a rapid rate. Unfortunately there is a lot of opportunism involved.

A rearrangement of political forces is on the cards. The coalition politics I have long foreseen is already the order of the day at the local level, but there are serious growing pains.

On the positive side, President Cyril Ramaphosa, with his strategic and patient approach that frustrates so many, seems to be consolidating his position within the party. He is beginning to look like a certain winner in the upcoming leadership battle.

We are not yet ready for a country without the ANC. The question is who the coalition partners will be should the ANC lose its majority. The DA shoots itself in the foot on a regular basis and is losing credible black leaders. It all started with the marriage between the DA and the NP.

Parties with a largely exclusive membership base, such as the FF+, are certainly not in high demand as coalition partners. The EFF thankfully remains a 10% party, a sign of the maturing of the electorate, but the more radical wing of the ANC will welcome it back should the ANC lose its majority. Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA looks like a potential kingmaker in future, but there is much work to be done.

The key question is whether Ramaphosa will be re-elected ANC president. If so, he is expected to take firm control in his second term and be more decisive in achieving his goals. If that is the case, the ANC may retain its majority, or at least play a leading role in a coalition government. 

Without Ramaphosa as leader, the faction fights within the ANC will become more intense and political instability will increase. There is a long road ahead, but it is advisable to tighten your safety belts in the meantime — the political loose scrum is bound to continue for some time.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Cyril Ramaphosa lauds ‘most successful’ Sadc meeting

The president said the meeting, held in DRC, looked at ‘very positive’ initiatives that Sadc member states have embarked on
National
1 hour ago

Committee rejects Mkhwebane’s request to summons Ramaphosa

Most MPs were against compelling the president to testify in the process to determine her fitness to hold office
National
2 days ago

Mbeki hits back at Malema’s claims he is working with Fraser against Ramaphosa

Thabo Mbeki believes Julius Malema’s claim was birthed by the “old” apartheid intelligence machinery.
National
5 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa lauds ‘most successful’ Sadc meeting

The president said the meeting, held in DRC, looked at ‘very positive’ initiatives that Sadc member states have embarked on
National
1 hour ago

Committee rejects Mkhwebane’s request to summons Ramaphosa

Most MPs were against compelling the president to testify in the process to determine her fitness to hold office
National
2 days ago

Mbeki hits back at Malema’s claims he is working with Fraser against Ramaphosa

Thabo Mbeki believes Julius Malema’s claim was birthed by the “old” apartheid intelligence machinery.
National
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Stand by for another outpouring of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Telkom sale is a hot potato for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: The ANC will eat and eat and eat until ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: SA has no hope of getting NHI to work
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.