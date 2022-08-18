LETTER: Ramaphosa’s fate is the key to the future

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
Allowing grey goods to masquerade as the real thing will be damaging on an international level
Labour federation hopes national strike will bring economy to a standstill so government has to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing SA
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
Manchester United’s owners are weighing up opening the club to a new investor, with private equity firms and rich individuals likely to be interested
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Russia says in event of accident at Zaporizhzhia complex radioactive fallout would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia
Jet-setter to tick another event off her bucket list
Plus the brand has another new model in the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline
The SA political scene is like a loose scrum in rugby. You don’t know where to expect the ball. The ANC still dominates the game, but its opposition is gaining ground all the time.
The ANC is undergoing a credibility and leadership crisis and internal strife weakens the party. The situation creates uncertainty and leads to a vacuum where new parties and movements are moving in at a rapid rate. Unfortunately there is a lot of opportunism involved.
A rearrangement of political forces is on the cards. The coalition politics I have long foreseen is already the order of the day at the local level, but there are serious growing pains.
On the positive side, President Cyril Ramaphosa, with his strategic and patient approach that frustrates so many, seems to be consolidating his position within the party. He is beginning to look like a certain winner in the upcoming leadership battle.
We are not yet ready for a country without the ANC. The question is who the coalition partners will be should the ANC lose its majority. The DA shoots itself in the foot on a regular basis and is losing credible black leaders. It all started with the marriage between the DA and the NP.
Parties with a largely exclusive membership base, such as the FF+, are certainly not in high demand as coalition partners. The EFF thankfully remains a 10% party, a sign of the maturing of the electorate, but the more radical wing of the ANC will welcome it back should the ANC lose its majority. Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA looks like a potential kingmaker in future, but there is much work to be done.
The key question is whether Ramaphosa will be re-elected ANC president. If so, he is expected to take firm control in his second term and be more decisive in achieving his goals. If that is the case, the ANC may retain its majority, or at least play a leading role in a coalition government.
Without Ramaphosa as leader, the faction fights within the ANC will become more intense and political instability will increase. There is a long road ahead, but it is advisable to tighten your safety belts in the meantime — the political loose scrum is bound to continue for some time.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s fate is the key to the future
The SA political scene is like a loose scrum in rugby. You don’t know where to expect the ball. The ANC still dominates the game, but its opposition is gaining ground all the time.
The ANC is undergoing a credibility and leadership crisis and internal strife weakens the party. The situation creates uncertainty and leads to a vacuum where new parties and movements are moving in at a rapid rate. Unfortunately there is a lot of opportunism involved.
A rearrangement of political forces is on the cards. The coalition politics I have long foreseen is already the order of the day at the local level, but there are serious growing pains.
On the positive side, President Cyril Ramaphosa, with his strategic and patient approach that frustrates so many, seems to be consolidating his position within the party. He is beginning to look like a certain winner in the upcoming leadership battle.
We are not yet ready for a country without the ANC. The question is who the coalition partners will be should the ANC lose its majority. The DA shoots itself in the foot on a regular basis and is losing credible black leaders. It all started with the marriage between the DA and the NP.
Parties with a largely exclusive membership base, such as the FF+, are certainly not in high demand as coalition partners. The EFF thankfully remains a 10% party, a sign of the maturing of the electorate, but the more radical wing of the ANC will welcome it back should the ANC lose its majority. Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA looks like a potential kingmaker in future, but there is much work to be done.
The key question is whether Ramaphosa will be re-elected ANC president. If so, he is expected to take firm control in his second term and be more decisive in achieving his goals. If that is the case, the ANC may retain its majority, or at least play a leading role in a coalition government.
Without Ramaphosa as leader, the faction fights within the ANC will become more intense and political instability will increase. There is a long road ahead, but it is advisable to tighten your safety belts in the meantime — the political loose scrum is bound to continue for some time.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Cyril Ramaphosa lauds ‘most successful’ Sadc meeting
Committee rejects Mkhwebane’s request to summons Ramaphosa
Mbeki hits back at Malema’s claims he is working with Fraser against Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa lauds ‘most successful’ Sadc meeting
Committee rejects Mkhwebane’s request to summons Ramaphosa
Mbeki hits back at Malema’s claims he is working with Fraser against Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.