LETTER: Shame on the ANC
Indian community’s dwindling support for the ruling party mirrors that of other minorities and South Africans in general
The recent appointment of a new ANC premier and cabinet in KwaZulu-Natal has raised the question of where the new generation of Indian leadership is in that party and cabinet.
Well, it’s missing because, along with the other minority groups — and also the majority of all South Africans, according to recent polls — we’ve turned our backs on the ANC. Who would want to be part of a racist, corrupt, broken and compromised party of thieves, shysters, conmen, skebengas, criminals, forex looters, rapists and other dregs?
An ANC led by a weak and compromised president, aka Cyril the Silent, Mr Marikana, Captain Cowardice, and The Hollow Man. A party propped up by a police chief who wouldn’t recognise crime if it was living under his stuffed hat.
Who would want to stay in the ANC except criminal, compromised types who are only in it for what they can get out for themselves, and to hell with the rest?
We watch them all with their snouts deep in the trough while millions of their people starve and suffer. This ANC couldn’t care less. Everything it turns to is either stolen or broken. We watch as it buys another two luxury motor cars for the speaker of parliament (who is as useless and compromised in her burnt out parliamentary building as she was as a defence minister caught with her pants down).
Who says incompetence doesn’t pay? We watch as defence minister Thandi Modise flies off, first-class, to a Russian “peace” conference. We watch as arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa touts his R22m flagpole project. We watch while the previous KwaZulu-Natal premier takes a water tanker intended for a needy community and then lies about it.
That is why no decent, self-respecting, honest and loyal South African is aligned with the ANC any more. The shame.
Mark Lowe, Durban
