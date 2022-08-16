LETTER: ‘Professional services’ firms are the really scary enemy

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
The UK can’t get universal health care to work properly, despite being one of the most prosperous economies
Thoko Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Kenya has a history of election disputes with more than 1,200 people killed in widespread violence after the 2007 presidential vote
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
Apart from the fact that we are experiencing the now familiar state of zero leadership in SA, we’re also subjected to the vain attempts of state capture colluders like Bain to explain their deep delinquency in a rational way. When in a hole, stop digging!
But this simple strategic advice is lost on those who believe in their self-created versions of professional ethics. Unfortunately, Bain is not alone. There is a long list of professional services firms that actively committed similar crimes against the people but that spew up all sorts of non-accountable drivel from behind their impressive facades. You name a firm, and yes they’re dirty. But will there ever be proper prosecuted consequences, other than a couple of million rand as an atonement offer? Unlikely.
We know now that government is the enemy of the people, but it is so incompetent and unintelligent that we can still stomach it. The really scary enemy are those “professional services” firms that use their intellectual powers and prowess to suffocate the life out of this nation so that their partners can create fantasy lifestyles and need not see the mess they’ve co-created.
If we’re really in need of justice, we need to go kicking in the doors of those that display themselves so proudly to the highways.
Deon Crafford, Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ‘Professional services’ firms are the really scary enemy
These companies use their intellectual powers and prowess to suffocate the life out of the nation
Apart from the fact that we are experiencing the now familiar state of zero leadership in SA, we’re also subjected to the vain attempts of state capture colluders like Bain to explain their deep delinquency in a rational way. When in a hole, stop digging!
But this simple strategic advice is lost on those who believe in their self-created versions of professional ethics. Unfortunately, Bain is not alone. There is a long list of professional services firms that actively committed similar crimes against the people but that spew up all sorts of non-accountable drivel from behind their impressive facades. You name a firm, and yes they’re dirty. But will there ever be proper prosecuted consequences, other than a couple of million rand as an atonement offer? Unlikely.
We know now that government is the enemy of the people, but it is so incompetent and unintelligent that we can still stomach it. The really scary enemy are those “professional services” firms that use their intellectual powers and prowess to suffocate the life out of this nation so that their partners can create fantasy lifestyles and need not see the mess they’ve co-created.
If we’re really in need of justice, we need to go kicking in the doors of those that display themselves so proudly to the highways.
Deon Crafford, Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NICOLE FRITZ: Deeply cynical Bain’s damage control does little to fix the harm done in SA
Besieged Bain SA apologises again amid new furore over state capture
NATASHA MARRIAN: What the Bain case says about SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NATASHA MARRIAN: What the Bain case says about SA
‘Ban them all, not just Bain’
PETER HAIN: Ban on Bain sets an important precedent
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.