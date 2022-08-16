×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Professional services’ firms are the really scary enemy

These companies use their intellectual powers and prowess to suffocate the life out of the nation

16 August 2022 - 14:31
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Apart from the fact that we are experiencing the now familiar state of zero leadership in SA, we’re also subjected to the vain attempts of state capture colluders like Bain to explain their deep delinquency in a rational way. When in a hole, stop digging!

But this simple strategic advice is lost on those who believe in their self-created versions of professional ethics. Unfortunately, Bain is not alone. There is a long list of professional services firms that actively committed similar crimes against the people but that spew up all sorts of non-accountable drivel from behind their impressive facades. You name a firm, and yes they’re dirty. But will there ever be proper prosecuted consequences, other than a couple of million rand as an atonement offer? Unlikely.

We know now that government is the enemy of the people, but it is so incompetent and unintelligent that we can still stomach it. The really scary enemy are those “professional services” firms that use their intellectual powers and prowess to suffocate the life out of this nation so that their partners can create fantasy lifestyles and need not see the mess they’ve co-created.

If we’re really in need of justice, we need to go kicking in the doors of those that display themselves so proudly to the highways.

Deon Crafford, Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NICOLE FRITZ: Deeply cynical Bain’s damage control does little to fix the harm done in SA

Claims do not align with the facts and the advert for ‘constructive dialogue’ is just marketing
Opinion
1 day ago

Besieged Bain SA apologises again amid new furore over state capture

Treasury acting DG says SA could emulate UK and ban Bain from state contracts
Companies
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: What the Bain case says about SA

Consultants aside, Moyane and Makwakwa, who together presided over the destruction of Sars, remain untouched
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: The ANC will eat and eat and eat until ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa takes ANC on a suicide ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NICOLE FRITZ: Deeply cynical Bain’s damage ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Disrupting inherited systems to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Marikana — an open wound
Opinion

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: What the Bain case says about SA

Opinion / State of play

‘Ban them all, not just Bain’

Business

PETER HAIN: Ban on Bain sets an important precedent

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.