I couldn’t agree more with the sentiments addressed in Ayabonga Cawe’s most recent column ("Repairing rural roads could lure investment and tourists”, August 14). They confirm that I’m not crazy.
In 2019 my family spent our Christmas week at Tsitsa Lodge. We loved our vacation and even contemplated asking a local chief to adopt us so that we could establish a rural home there.
With a Bobcat or Caterpillar local youths, supported by one resident engineer, could fix that road and restore the three small bridges. There is no need for fancy large-scale equipment or out of town contractors.
Besides fixing the road there are many other opportunities hiding in plain sight. Training local farmers on regenerative grazing could establish a market for chevon (goat meat). Putting silt traps on the river between the N2 and the falls would clear the water on the falls.
With all that unused water local people should be able to feed themselves.
Mpumelelo Ncwadi
LETTER: Fixing rural roads will open up opportunities
There’s no need for fancy large-scale equipment or out of town contractors
