×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Job guarantees the way forward

11 August 2022 - 14:29
People queue for Covid-19 Ters benefits at the Unemployment Insurance Fund offices in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI
People queue for Covid-19 Ters benefits at the Unemployment Insurance Fund offices in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI

Unemployment of the magnitude experienced in SA is really a moral matter that demands urgent and substantial action. We are unnecessarily excluding the more than 12-million unemployed from participating in the money economy.

The government could offer a job — referred to as a job guarantee — to anyone who is willing and able to work. This would have an enormous influence on morale in the country, as well as reduce crime.

The benefits of actual work far surpass the receipt of a social grant. The positive effect on children seeing parents go to work and earn a salary is just one of them.

The notion that tax revenue must equal expenditure is true when there is full employment. Any further spending without equivalent taxation will result in inflation. But right now we are nowhere near full employment. We can spend a great deal more than is brought in through taxes. There is plenty of “fiscal space”. Inflation will not be a threat. We can afford a job guarantee.

Such a scheme takes time to implement, but the private sector will expand in response to increased demand, employing more people as it does so. Those still unemployed will indeed require support in the form of a basic income grant (BIG) as an interim measure.

This too is affordable as long as we can produce the needed resources. Real resources are the constraint on the economy, not money.

Any job that increases the public good is included in a job guarantee: refurbishment of railway stations and schools; rehabilitation of environmental degradation; care for the elderly poor and countless more. The jobs are there, waiting for people to tackle them.

Before dismissing the concept of a job guarantee, readers should consult the literature. A report by Prof Bill Mitchell, “Assessing … the Expanded Public Works Programme in SA” is a good place to start. 

Howard Pearce, University of Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken

The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
National
2 days ago

Localisation at the heart of state’s policy approach to electric vehicles, says body

The director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers cautions against a ‘knee-jerk response’
Economy
2 weeks ago

Growers’ body warns EU rules could cripple SA citrus industry

The SA Citrus Growers Association vows to continue lobbying against the ‘restrictive legislation’
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why SA is prepared to risk so ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Bid Window 5 is in big trouble and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Eskom’s HR executive is a huge problem
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Let the private sector help
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KYLE WALES: Is it time to buy consumer ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Avoiding the greylist is not up to the Treasury alone, says Nedbank CEO Mike ...

Companies / Financial Services

Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, industry body warns

Companies / Energy

Trade barriers threaten to tear the heart out of iconic SA farm sectors

Economy

Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.