Julius Malema, a pitiful political figure whose humanity left him a long time ago, will not be judged kindly by history for the hurt he inflicts on others.
This week, on Women’s Day, addressing the EFF faithful somewhere in the backwaters of the Eastern Cape, he hurled unprintable insults at chief justice Raymond Zondo, for no clear reason. Zondo, he told his faithful and the world, is “stupid” and “has no brains”.
He complains that Zondo does not deserve the position of chief justice; that Mandisa Maya, recently appointed deputy chief justice, is more deserving of the position. Thereafter he unleashed his usual vitriol, to a cheering crowd.
I am certain Maya would disavow Malema’s words as being in poor taste. No person of lucid disposition can say these things. It is disappointing, though, that his party colleagues and other legislators in parliament have not seen it fit to roundly condemn such words and actions. The Bill of Rights reminds us in section 10 that we all have inherent dignity, which has to be respected and protected.
So what are we to make of Malema and his troubling antics and words? We can try to stand together to fight for justice for all, and show our love and reverence for the legal minds of people like Zondo. He has been a light to the nation.
Thank you, chief justice, for your loyalty to the law and the constitution. The same cannot be said of Malema.
Mangaliso Mdhlela,Via email
LETTER: History will rule on kangaroo judge Malema
