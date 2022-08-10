×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government pays no heed to useless business organisations

Despite good intentions and proximity to power, SA’s Busa, BLSA, BBC, B4SA and NBI have never delivered anything to alleviate poverty and unemployment

10 August 2022 - 15:46
A queue for social grants in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI
A queue for social grants in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

The SA public is fatigued by all the papers and documents that have emerged from Busa, BLSA, BBC, B4SA, NBI and the rest. These organisations, with the best of intentions, have engaged with organs of government at various levels. They are essentially lobby groups that produce alternative policy documents.

The sad news is that they spend months churning these out with no guarantee that anyone is listening. Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso’s weekly column in Business Day laments the shortcomings of some government policy decisions, and from time to time she suggests constructive alternatives. But who listens to her?

Government bureaucrats don’t give a hoot what she says. At best she is an irritant to the status quo. Trying to get dyed-in-the-wool communists like Ebrahim Patel and Gwede Mantashe to move away from a command-type economy is an insurmountable problem. They are stuck in the communist past.

My irritation with these organisations is that they are content to have dinner with the president of the country on odd occasions, where they have an opportunity to sit with him at the main table and take selfies. What is it that they are doing on the ground to change the lives of the 10-million unemployed South Africans?

They seem to revel in their esoteric philosophical differences. They are essentially think-tanks and never seem to deliver anything on the ground to alleviate poverty and unemployment. I wish they would get their hands a dirty and stop taking selfies with the president.

Douglas Ramaphosa, Chair, IRCA Global southern hemisphere

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: National government must follow Western Cape example of upskilling youth

The province’s skills-development and innovation programme has allowed 80% of beneficiaries to secure employment
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: SA’s aim is to let the poor get poorer and the rich richer

We will never receive adequate answers
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Employment bill will entrench black elite

Employment Equity Amendment Bill grants labour minister irrationally wide powers and so should be rejected by president outright
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Operation Vulindlela is making ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: SA aviation constraints a fly in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Security services are part ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Alheit wines to buy now and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HEIN MARAIS: A universal basic income has become ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.