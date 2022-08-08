Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation
Willem Cronje clearly does not have a grip on the key definition of BEE and the difference with cadre deployment (“Elite enrichment (BEE) has kindled anarchy”, August 4).
These terms are not the same. Cadre deployment is the act of politically influential figures being hired into government positions without the requisite qualifications. BEE is premised on the concept that where two individuals both have relevant skills, the non-white, non-foreign candidate should be favoured.
The 2020 quarterly stats on employment indicate that BEE remains an effective tool in private-company employment. White employees still occupy the best jobs, but through BEE measures those stats are slowly changing.
Government, on the other hand, employs fewer employees but more black South Africans are employed as a percentage of the workforce. Work still has to be done on transformation. The SA workforce should look like the people who live in the country, not an enclave of a sensitive minority who refuse to embrace transformation.
Amelia Mc PhersonVia email
LETTER: Cadre deployment does not equal BEE
