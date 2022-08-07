×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA wrong to condemn Israel over Gaza attacks

Not one word has been said by the SA government to condemn war crimes by Palestinian Islamic Jihad

07 August 2022 - 20:56
Palestinians inspect the damage to a car amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City, August 7 2022. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS
Palestinians inspect the damage to a car amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City, August 7 2022. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

The SA government has jumped on the opportunity to bash Israel for doing what any responsible country would do to protect its citizens against senseless terror and violence. Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an Iranian-proxy operating in Gaza and the West Bank, has been responsible for horrific terror attacks and  murders of hundreds of innocent Israeli citizens over several decades, including killing innocent Jews and Arabs at restaurants, buses, markets and other non-military targets.

The PIJ has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU, Japan, the UK and others for these unspeakable atrocities. Israel has taken action in the past week to prevent PIJ from carrying out further barbarous acts. It has a moral obligation to defend and protect Israeli citizens against violence, and the SA government should be commending Israel for acting with utmost restraint and caution to save lives inside the country, as well as minimising Palestinian civilian casualties. Instead, the SA government is predictably taking the wrong side in this conflict by deliberately misconstruing the situation so as to pander and signal to anti-Western sentiments that place our country at odds with the modern world.

Not one word has been said by SA to condemn the PIJ’s double war crimes it commits each time it fires rockets and mortars from civilian areas in Gaza towards civilians in Israel. The SA government deliberately ignores the fact that a high percentage of rockets fired by the PIJ are failing on launch, landing in Palestinian areas and killing innocent Palestinians, including children. All loss of innocent lives should be prevented and mourned, but SA does this only when it is convenient to blame the Jewish state. 

We call on the SA government to clarify to the world why it is taking the side of an international pariah organisation responsible for the killings of innocents over a highly responsible and restrained foreign government. We note that not one word of condemnation has been said by our government condemning the brutal war of Russia on Ukraine, nor on numerous other international conflicts. All the opprobrium is singularly reserved for the small state of Israel. Rather than issuing condemnatory international statements, our government should focus on addressing its own domestic failures, including lack of basic care services to millions of destitute South Africans living in poverty, poor sanitation, crime, lack of food, water, housing, electricity, medical services or employment opportunities. 

The SA Zionist Federation hopes that calm will be restored as soon as possible and that the Palestinian leadership realises that Israel is here to stay, and the solution will not be found in militancy and terror. 

Rolene Marks
Spokesperson, SA Zionist Federation

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Naledi Pandor has dubious human rights standards

An Iranian court recently sentenced three people to be blinded in one eye under Iran’s retribution law
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: An illegal war

The US and Nato don’t care about the cost of the war in Ukraine as long as the business of armed conflict remains profitable
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Tours in Israel revealed its atrocities

Stints as a peacekeeper in Palestine proved SA-style apartheid remains the root cause of the huge problems this country faces
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: How is BDS anti-Semitic?

Prior to its work in SA, Rheinmetall’s grotesque history includes the use of Jewish slave labour during the Nazi period, and its current complicity ...
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Lies about Israel must stop

Wouldn’t Terry Crawford-Browne better serve SA by devoting his efforts to fixing what is still fixable?
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Are exotic funders, not animals, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Ramaphosa plays roulette in flawed ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANTON HARBER: An ANC devoid of ideas is at war ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: SA must shun Saudi Arabia, Israel

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israeli arms trade is pertinent given war in Ukraine

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s time for some facts and figures

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zionist land grab

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC alliance obsessed with Israel

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Palestinian propagandist ignores Middle East realities

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel is an apartheid state — legally and in practice

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s two-state solution backing is grand hypocrisy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.