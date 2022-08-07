LETTER: Holocaust atrocities do not justify Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Just imagine the propaganda uproar in Western media (including Business Day) were China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea or Palestine to assassinate US president Joe Biden by way of a drone strike, or one of his minions such as Nancy Pelosi or Antony Blinken?
The US and its Israeli gangsters have no compunctions about murdering Palestinians. Israel (with US backing) spuriously claims that Palestinian legitimate resistance (under international law) against Israeli occupation, thefts of Palestinian lands and water amounts to “terrorism”.
Ironically, Palestinians are merely following the example of Polish Jews during the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising, who so courageously resisted German Nazis. Israel’s recurring wars against the people of Gaza, including the currently termed Operation Breaking Dawn launched on August 5, clearly highlight the parallels between the Warsaw Ghetto and Gaza as an Israeli concentration camp.
Allan Wolman’s repeated smears of everything South African ignore the reality that Israel is an apartheid state that is guilty of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity (“Naledi Pandor has dubious human rights standards,” August 4). Unapologetic for the Israeli army’s deliberate murder in May of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the conduct of the Israeli police at her funeral, Wolman and his hasbara propagandists need to sort out Israeli atrocities against Palestinians before they deign to teach the ANC anything about human rights.
Despicable and appalling as it is, even the corruption of the ANC pales compared with what a US Ambassador to Israel in 2009 described as “the promised land for organised crime”. Under the guise of “national security” Israel systematically destabilises and plunders countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa — just one example in Africa being the Democratic Republic of Congo. Corruption and human rights abuses are almost invariably interconnected.
Not only have repeated Israeli wars against Palestinians dismally failed to achieve Israeli “security”, but increasing numbers of American Jews are also repudiating Zionism and supporting the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions campaign. It is long past time that Wolman and his fellow Zionist propagandists realised that the barbarities of the Holocaust during World War 2 do not justify or exonerate comparable atrocities by Israelis against Palestinians today.
Terry Crawford-BrowneWorld Beyond War SA
LETTER: Holocaust atrocities do not justify Israel’s attacks on Palestinians
