LETTER: Patel’s localisation ideas are unworkable for SA’s poultry importers

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest, and that amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
The board of SA’s most valuable hospital group unanimously backs an offer that is a premium of over a third from when the proposal was first made
Access to trade, finance and investment will be curtailed and the ease of business will suffer
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Shops, billboards, TV screens hit by hostile message against US politician
Highly experienced flyhalf Pollard says SA must stay in fight until the final whistle to beat All Blacks in Mbombela on Saturday
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
SA poultry importers have been subjected to an avalanche of tariff-increase applications over the years. This localisation overkill and protectionism is in neither the consumer’s nor our economy’s interest. It’s apparent trade & industry minister Patel’s noble localisation ideas are unworkable.
Patel has been forced to backtrack twice and certain industries have been mortally wounded.
The constant flip-flopping of our poultry importers is confusing and damaging to their reputation. They signed the Poultry Master Plan rashly and then discovered that a main pillar was a reduction in imports, and that they couldn’t comply with their commitments. They then put themselves in a no-win situation by publicly inferring that they would withdraw from the plan.
This week they received a reprieve from Patel, who suspended implementation for 12 months — a good economic move.
A spokesperson for the importers voiced their concern for consumers. This was followed by Association of Meat Importers & Exporters (AMIE) CEO Paul Matthew’s article in Business Day ("Chips, chicken and tyres: time for a trade policy rethink?", August 1.) Yet a few months ago, this association applied for a statutory levy on meat and chicken imports.
A red-meat levy has existed for decades, with the AMIE benefitting. If the new levy is granted, who would be financing it? Those same hard-pressed consumers. The big guys are bullying the little guys, who have taken a small market share of what the local industry believes it’s entitled to.
Simultaneously, the big guys are hard hit in a difficult economic climate, and the little guys are guilty of dumping. So who can claim the moral high ground? Government should never have been involved; it should have left the situation to the market.
Sadly, the truth of the matter is that nobody really looks after the plight of SA’s poor.
Hans Friedrich, Morningside
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Patel’s localisation ideas are unworkable for SA’s poultry importers
The minister’s localisation overkill and protectionism is in neither the consumer’s nor our fragile economy’s interest
SA poultry importers have been subjected to an avalanche of tariff-increase applications over the years. This localisation overkill and protectionism is in neither the consumer’s nor our economy’s interest. It’s apparent trade & industry minister Patel’s noble localisation ideas are unworkable.
Patel has been forced to backtrack twice and certain industries have been mortally wounded.
The constant flip-flopping of our poultry importers is confusing and damaging to their reputation. They signed the Poultry Master Plan rashly and then discovered that a main pillar was a reduction in imports, and that they couldn’t comply with their commitments. They then put themselves in a no-win situation by publicly inferring that they would withdraw from the plan.
This week they received a reprieve from Patel, who suspended implementation for 12 months — a good economic move.
A spokesperson for the importers voiced their concern for consumers. This was followed by Association of Meat Importers & Exporters (AMIE) CEO Paul Matthew’s article in Business Day ("Chips, chicken and tyres: time for a trade policy rethink?", August 1.) Yet a few months ago, this association applied for a statutory levy on meat and chicken imports.
A red-meat levy has existed for decades, with the AMIE benefitting. If the new levy is granted, who would be financing it? Those same hard-pressed consumers. The big guys are bullying the little guys, who have taken a small market share of what the local industry believes it’s entitled to.
Simultaneously, the big guys are hard hit in a difficult economic climate, and the little guys are guilty of dumping. So who can claim the moral high ground? Government should never have been involved; it should have left the situation to the market.
Sadly, the truth of the matter is that nobody really looks after the plight of SA’s poor.
Hans Friedrich, Morningside
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Patel’s chicken duties move won’t help poor
PETER BRUCE: Poultry and panel U-turn shows Patel knows he’s done more harm than good
Patel not willing to play chicken with surging food prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Patel’s chicken duties move won’t help poor
EDITORIAL: Our politicians should revisit those tariff trade-offs
Patel not willing to play chicken with surging food prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.