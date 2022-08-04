×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lesotho denies crimes of its people

The government needs to create economic solutions that keep zama zamas in Lesotho

04 August 2022 - 16:25
Police stage a raid on illegal miners - or zama zamas - in Krugersdorp, August 3 2022. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES
Police stage a raid on illegal miners - or zama zamas - in Krugersdorp, August 3 2022. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES

The Lesotho government is reported to have expressed concern over accusations against their nationals in SA. Lesotho foreign affairs & international relations minister Matsepo Ramakoae said a team has been assembled to work closely with home affairs in SA to gather information on the allegations.

This is a step in the right direction and should be applauded. However, Ramakoae’s subsequent comment was concerning. She said: “Nobody can fully confirm that Lesotho citizens are involved in increasing criminal cases in SA, but we are aware of these claims.” 

Why is it that politicians always resort to denialism instead of coming clean and seeking honest ways to resolve problems? Who can fail to recognise and identify Sothos with their traditional blankets and balaclavas, their signature dress code throughout the seasons?

Besides, it is not like the zama-zama problem is something new. The Lesotho government has received the bodies of scores of its people who have been killed by rivals in SA, usually their kinsman in the illegal mining of gold. Basotho migrants have been involved in this game for many years, while our government looked the other way.

Now that the chickens have come home to roost, everyone feigns surprise and is unwilling to face the truth. Both governments must find a permanent solution to this problem whereby the Lesotho government creates conditions that incentivise Sotho nationals to stay in their country, and in that way help stabilise SA for our citizens to live peacefully in their country.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to lletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Artisanal gold mining in SA is out of control. Mistakes that got it here

The spotlight must now turn to the systemic reasons artisanal gold mining has become such a threat to peace and security
Features
10 hours ago

A-pathetic police force

In Krugersdorp, the crime was right in front of them and still the cops did nothing
News & Fox
12 hours ago

Gangs stealing underground cables plague platinum mines

Always at least one place is not working because of theft, says Mark Munroe, head of Implats Rustenburg complex
News
2 months ago

ROB ROSE: ‘Army must protect mines’

A businessman in the North West, under siege from people he believes are trying to hijack his mine, tells the president to send in the military
Opinion
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolworths Food may be eating crow ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Poultry and panel U-turn shows Patel ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Bain and McKinsey took SA for a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Our politicians should revisit those ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Wrecking ball ANC has created a violent, failed state

Opinion / Letters

JUSTICE MALALA: Step up, not aside

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.