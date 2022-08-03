×

LETTER: ANC unity is a costly fantasy

03 August 2022 - 14:45
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Unsurprisingly, despite some publicly promised green shoots of reform from within the ANC (that will typically wither on the tree), its policy conference again revealed how detached and divorced that organisation and its leaders are from reality, and how bankrupt they are of ideas and initiatives to reverse our continued trajectory towards a failed state.

They persisted with their promises of ANC reform, renewal and unity, so boringly and verbosely repeated yet again by Cyril Ramaphosa and others. Calls for unity fall on deaf ears and has been and still is an ANC pipe dream.

The SACP, Cosatu and factions and ambitious individuals within the ANC are ideologically poles apart, backstabbing one another for personal political gain, and they clearly do not belong in the same team.

The radical economic transformation faction of the ANC is only interested in unseating Ramaphosa, mindlessly paying tribute to the corrupt former president and grabbing power for their nefarious purposes. The trade unions are only interested in their own leadership contestations and sustaining those who have jobs. They couldn’t care less about those who don’t, and somehow see state-owned enterprises and state dominance of the economy as the fount of all wealth.

The words privatisation and profit are anathema to them, despite the fact that it is the private sector and the generation of taxable revenue from that sector that keeps our government afloat and is the most feasible engine for sustainable investment, new employment and economic growth.

The president needs to abandon the fantasy of unity in the ANC and the alliance and get on with the job. Either that or get out the way for SA citizens, civil society and private enterprise to forge their own way towards peace, prosperity and progress for our fatigued and frustrated nation.

David Gant, Kenilworth

