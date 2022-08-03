×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: African leaders’ silence is deafening

Ghastly crimes are committed in SA by foreigners from various African countries

03 August 2022 - 15:26
M23 rebels near the town of Mutaho, in the eastern DRC. File picture: REUTERS
M23 rebels near the town of Mutaho, in the eastern DRC. File picture: REUTERS

When we were told on eNCA by Thulasizwe Simelane that an extraordinary summit was planned to take place in SA, to be attended by African heads of state, I assumed that at last there was an awareness of the many burning issues that warrant the attention of these African leaders, and that they had at last decided to iron them out. I am not sure if this has happened already or is still to happen in the near future.

Either way, can anyone tell me how the brotherhood/sisterhood or Pan-Africanism works? Ghastly crimes have been consistently committed in this country by foreigners from various African countries. Strangely, there has been not a word of sympathy, empathy or any kind of concern from any of these countries’ leaders.

They do not take any responsibility for the sins of their subjects. It is as if they do not care, and are only too pleased to be relieved of the burden of dealing with the actions of their citizens. Was this how the euphoria of freedom was supposed to end? I hope our leaders can put their heads together and turn things around for this continent. It can be done if they put their minds to it.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Somalia appoints former al-Shabab co-founder as minister of religion

Mukhtar Robow, who split from the al-Qaeda-linked group nearly a decade ago, was released from detention a day before the announcement
World
17 hours ago

Zimbabweans struggle to shift to solar as upfront costs a barrier

Rooftop solar water heaters are now required on all new homes
World
20 hours ago

Gates-backed facility to help ease African debt crunch seeks $50bn

Paris-based Finance for Development Lab looks to help African nations with distressed debt re-enter capital markets
News
19 hours ago

