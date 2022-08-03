Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
When we were told on eNCA by Thulasizwe Simelane that an extraordinary summit was planned to take place in SA, to be attended by African heads of state, I assumed that at last there was an awareness of the many burning issues that warrant the attention of these African leaders, and that they had at last decided to iron them out. I am not sure if this has happened already or is still to happen in the near future.
Either way, can anyone tell me how the brotherhood/sisterhood or Pan-Africanism works? Ghastly crimes have been consistently committed in this country by foreigners from various African countries. Strangely, there has been not a word of sympathy, empathy or any kind of concern from any of these countries’ leaders.
They do not take any responsibility for the sins of their subjects. It is as if they do not care, and are only too pleased to be relieved of the burden of dealing with the actions of their citizens. Was this how the euphoria of freedom was supposed to end? I hope our leaders can put their heads together and turn things around for this continent. It can be done if they put their minds to it.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
LETTER: African leaders’ silence is deafening
Ghastly crimes are committed in SA by foreigners from various African countries
