Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wrecking ball ANC has created a violent, failed state

The fact that a faction of the ruling party proudly calls themselves the ‘Taliban’ indicates a desire to rule with fear and intolerance

02 August 2022 - 13:14 Allan Wolman
Image: File/ AMANDA KHOZA

What a weekend. While the ANC held its policy conference, 12 people were gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal, hot on the heels of eight women being raped by a gang of more than 20 men near Krugersdorp. This over and above the average murder and rape statistics of a “normal” weekend in the Cape, KZN and Gauteng.

Make no mistake, the fact that a faction of ANC cadres proudly call themselves the “Taliban” is clear testimony to what they want to turn SA into. Ruling with fear and intolerance, gender-based violence a top priority and substituting the rule of law with ferocity and anarchy.

The wrecking ball called the ANC has demolished everything in its path, creating a failed state. The party’s top leadership postulates and fantasises about a state pharmaceutical company, a state-owned bank or nationalising the Reserve Bank, just as they dreamed of smart cities with skyscrapers, hospitals and factories. As for the bullet trains they envisaged, don’t trains require rail tracks? Never thought of that, did they? 

Dream on ANC, knowing that the only thing it excels at is looting and stealing from the poor and kitting themselves out in the latest designer gear. Bling and more bling!

Allan Wolman
Tel Aviv, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

