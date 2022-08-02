×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Solutions to climate crisis will not come from developing countries

Tristen Taylor’s rant overlooks enormous benefits modern technology has brought us

02 August 2022 - 13:55
File photo: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
File photo: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Two articles you published on Monday made highly contestable comments. (“Africa will pay the price for deceitful Europe and US coal habit,” and “Putin and the Ukrainian war: challenges for the international system,” August 1).

Tristen Taylor’s rant against the evil West’s liability in ruining the climate while we in Africa sit around our eco-friendly campfire, overlooks the enormous benefits modern technology has brought us. I can assure him that most solutions to the climate crisis will come from the developed economies, not from the developing countries.

I’m not sure if his complaints about the high cost of energy mean we should not impose sanctions on Russia but continue to plough money into Vladimir Putin’s insane war machine, or that Europe should freeze this winter while feeling great about not putting coal on the fire.

Gerrit Olivier's article similarly argued that the scrapping of sanctions against Russia might be a good move.

Wrong. We should know by now not to appease demagogues. Unfortunately, Russia will have to be ground down until Putin is turned on by his own. I believe the average Russian wants to be part of the modern world and does not have delusions of grandeur, like their leader.

I also don’t buy the China connection. The Chinese aren’t stupid; they know Putin will fail. They will hedge their bets and are totally dependent on world trade anyway. They won’t risk that for a bottle of vodka.

Bernard Benson, Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Africa will pay the price for deceitful Europe and US coal habit

The continent’s future and the climate are being sacrificed on the altar of cheap carbon
Opinion
1 day ago

GERRIT OLIVIER: Putin and the Ukranian war: challenges for the international system

Russian president has turned prevailing system on its head
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: SA has FATF to thank for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: New calls for Bank’s nationalisation ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Why the social pact in SA is at a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Australia mining conference confronts industrywide sexism

Companies / Mining

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Making nature work again

Opinion / Columnists

Eskom can ask for more funds for maintenance, Godongwana says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.