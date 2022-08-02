×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nationalising the Sarb won’t solve unemployment, energy insecurity

Simply discussing the possibility of nationalisation sends a signal to SA and international companies and investors that the institution may lose all credibility

02 August 2022 - 12:05 Chris Hattingh
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Changing the mandate of, and possibly nationalising, the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) is unlikely to solve the major problems afflicting South Africans, especially unemployment and energy insecurity.

Speaking after the ANC’s latest policy conference, ANC economic transformation committee chair Mmamoloko Kubayi indicated that the bank should assist in supporting employment and contributing to job growth. But changing the bank’s mandate would not remove the inefficiencies and higher costs across the country’s ports, rail and roads, all of which drive up prices.

Nationalising the Reserve Bank will not improve labour-market legislation and policies, or speed up electricity generation and distribution reforms. Amending the bank’s mandate will not mean that cost-increasing localisation master plans are not imposed.

The rand performs well when commodity prices are higher, but the country lacks the necessary growth fundamentals to ensure the future strength of the currency to a significant extent. Weakness has already been priced in.

Moving so far as to nationalise the Sarb — simply discussing the possibility — sends a signal to South Africans and international companies and investors that the respected institution, and in turn the currency, may yet lose all credibility in future.

In the context of global growth declining and investors moving away from some emerging markets, this is the last signal SA should be sending out.

Changing the Reserve Bank’s mandate to allow the institution to prevent government from increasing administered prices would be a welcome change, but it is unlikely that the ANC is considering this particular mandate change.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Wiser to ignore government

Waiting for promised reforms will cost businesses which must look after themselves
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Access to private healthcare funds will not cure public sector ailments

NHI will grant extended power to future health ministers, including that of appointing people to the board of the NHI fund
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: State capture a feature of ANC ideology

The national democratic revolution mandates control of the levers of state and economy
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: SA has FATF to thank for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: New calls for Bank’s nationalisation ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Why the social pact in SA is at a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre crisis talks on economic policy

Politics

DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time for those who follow ...

Opinion / Columnists

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministers to expand on president’s power plan

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.