LETTER: Exploitation is not way to solve jobs crisis

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Duties on imported goods are essentially just another tax struggling consumers have to bear
Worsening social conditions have raised demand for healthcare, hospital association conference told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The group argues the curatorship order is premature as it is in talks with potential investors
Figures show 43,593 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA in July, compared to 33,312 a year earlier
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
World officials are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, two years after it was delayed by Covid-19
Olympic and Commonwealth Games champ says she and fellow medallist Kaylene Corbett ‘just gave our best with what we had and we still did it’
In essay films the boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred, and sometimes collapsed and then regrafted
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to decrease the unemployment rate drastically. However, his strategy is not going to work because it is flawed.
Many graduates are now employed as interns in government departments. They gain much-needed experience and a stipend that just keeps them alive. It looks like this trend is here to stay. The government exploits them. They can barely service their student loans. Their chances of getting full-time employment in the same departments are slim.
It must be noted that under the leadership of Ramaphosa public servants have been reduced to paupers, their lives shattered when the government decided to renege on a previously agreed salary settlement.
The unions representing public servants are tamed. They were never so docile in the past. I know public servants who can hardly afford to go to work on a daily basis. Everything has gone up, but their salaries have remained the same for three years.
The government wants the people to get employment just to survive, not to prosper. SA should not reduce its active workforce to beggars and paupers.
Ramaphosa has become a liability to his organisation. The voices of discontentment cannot be ignored for long. If one union goes to the streets that will be the end of this circus, in which Ramaphosa is a star.
Patrick Ngcobo,Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Exploitation is not way to solve jobs crisis
Public servants have been reduced to paupers while Cyril Ramaphosa has been in charge
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to decrease the unemployment rate drastically. However, his strategy is not going to work because it is flawed.
Many graduates are now employed as interns in government departments. They gain much-needed experience and a stipend that just keeps them alive. It looks like this trend is here to stay. The government exploits them. They can barely service their student loans. Their chances of getting full-time employment in the same departments are slim.
It must be noted that under the leadership of Ramaphosa public servants have been reduced to paupers, their lives shattered when the government decided to renege on a previously agreed salary settlement.
The unions representing public servants are tamed. They were never so docile in the past. I know public servants who can hardly afford to go to work on a daily basis. Everything has gone up, but their salaries have remained the same for three years.
The government wants the people to get employment just to survive, not to prosper. SA should not reduce its active workforce to beggars and paupers.
Ramaphosa has become a liability to his organisation. The voices of discontentment cannot be ignored for long. If one union goes to the streets that will be the end of this circus, in which Ramaphosa is a star.
Patrick Ngcobo,Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Manufacturing activity falls to levels last seen during July 2021 riots
SA private sector credit growth beats expectations
Closure of crude oil refineries a red flag for SA
SA consumers at ‘tipping point’ as food inflation soars, says NielsenIQ
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.