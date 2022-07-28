×

LETTER: Hypocrisy rules

28 July 2022 - 16:13
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC gala dinner fundraiser at the Ranch Resort near Polokwane on January 7 2022. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Things that do not make sense to me:

• Numsa’s R39m elective conference in a plush Cape Town convention centre after so many workers lost their jobs during Covid and many of its members are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis. Was it necessary to spend R39m for five days? Could it not have given some of this money to workers who lost their jobs? Or buy them a week’s groceries?

• The ANC’s over-the-top celebrations, the expensive presidential gala dinner and the posh cars of its leaders outside the venue. Yet it hasn’t been able to pay its employees’ salaries for two months. President Cyril Ramaphosa manufactured outrage at Banyana Banyana’s remuneration, but his staff at Luthuli house are losing their homes as they are not paid.

Does charity not begin at home? Have we lost ubuntu?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

