Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blaming Ramaphosa is convenient for ANC

Families of senior members have grown exceedingly wealthy

28 July 2022 - 15:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s sharp criticism and rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lack of a policy to address huge unemployment and poverty in the black community was disingenuous and opportunistic (“Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying”, July 25).

Rampant unemployment and chronic poverty were prevalent in the black community before 1994. Mbeki was a main player in the formulation of the economic policies of our country, as evidenced by the Gear policy. The economic quagmire the majority of the black community finds itself in is a result of a lack of vision and courage by the ANC, including Mbeki, to formulate an appropriate economic policy to address the imbalances created by apartheid.

It is remarkable to note that the net worth of families of senior ANC members  (including former presidents) has grown exponentially since 1994. This phenomenon is captured neatly in the infamous remarks of a former senior ANC official: “I did not struggle to be poor.”

In all fairness, there are selfless  people in the ANC, but they are a diminishing minority.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki's flaying

It was with good reason that the former president castigated the head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society
Opinion
3 days ago
