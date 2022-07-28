LETTER: Blaming Ramaphosa is convenient for ANC

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
Loss of Brics coherence could make Commonwealth an increasingly important partner for SA
The health sector is responsible for most of the nonpayment of invoices at provincial level across all provinces, particularly in Gauteng
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
Michael Avery speaks to to Brian Kantor and Hugo Pienaar
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war
Boks brace themselves for a backlash from the New Zealand team after their series defeat to Ireland
No Time To Die props and other memorabilia will be auctioned with proceeds going to charities
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s sharp criticism and rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lack of a policy to address huge unemployment and poverty in the black community was disingenuous and opportunistic (“Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying”, July 25).
Rampant unemployment and chronic poverty were prevalent in the black community before 1994. Mbeki was a main player in the formulation of the economic policies of our country, as evidenced by the Gear policy. The economic quagmire the majority of the black community finds itself in is a result of a lack of vision and courage by the ANC, including Mbeki, to formulate an appropriate economic policy to address the imbalances created by apartheid.
It is remarkable to note that the net worth of families of senior ANC members (including former presidents) has grown exponentially since 1994. This phenomenon is captured neatly in the infamous remarks of a former senior ANC official: “I did not struggle to be poor.”
In all fairness, there are selfless people in the ANC, but they are a diminishing minority.
Jeffrey MothuloeVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Blaming Ramaphosa is convenient for ANC
Families of senior members have grown exceedingly wealthy
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s sharp criticism and rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lack of a policy to address huge unemployment and poverty in the black community was disingenuous and opportunistic (“Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying”, July 25).
Rampant unemployment and chronic poverty were prevalent in the black community before 1994. Mbeki was a main player in the formulation of the economic policies of our country, as evidenced by the Gear policy. The economic quagmire the majority of the black community finds itself in is a result of a lack of vision and courage by the ANC, including Mbeki, to formulate an appropriate economic policy to address the imbalances created by apartheid.
It is remarkable to note that the net worth of families of senior ANC members (including former presidents) has grown exponentially since 1994. This phenomenon is captured neatly in the infamous remarks of a former senior ANC official: “I did not struggle to be poor.”
In all fairness, there are selfless people in the ANC, but they are a diminishing minority.
Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.