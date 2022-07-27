×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President’s note to self (and SA): fix Eskom

Why has no-one thought of this before?

27 July 2022 - 14:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

In December 2014, our esteemed president — then deputy president of the country — was named head of the Eskom war room to fix load-shedding.

I was delighted to see your headline “‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape,” (July 25) after close to eight years of tireless endeavours to fulfil his mandate from 2014.

Ramaphosa has finally produced a plan to end load-shedding: “Fix Eskom.”

Why, oh why, has nobody thought of this before?

FJ Mueller, Brackendowns

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.