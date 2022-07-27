Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
In December 2014, our esteemed president — then deputy president of the country — was named head of the Eskom war room to fix load-shedding.
I was delighted to see your headline “‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape,” (July 25) after close to eight years of tireless endeavours to fulfil his mandate from 2014.
Ramaphosa has finally produced a plan to end load-shedding: “Fix Eskom.”
Why, oh why, has nobody thought of this before?
FJ Mueller, Brackendowns
LETTER: President’s note to self (and SA): fix Eskom
Why has no-one thought of this before?
