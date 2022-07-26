Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on his emergency plan to deal with the energy and electricity crisis (“‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape”, July 25) drew heavily on recommendations the DA has been making for years. As such, it is heartening that the proverbial penny has dropped, even if it is too little, too late.
The problem is that while these plans and promises are considerably better than anything the ANC has come up with in the past, the implementation is housed in the presidency and informed by Tweedledum and Tweedledee — the duo of ministers responsible for the departments of mineral resources & energy, and public enterprises.
The dead hand of political control still holds, and the absence of an independent power utility expert to chair, monitor and oversee implementation by a team of suitably skilled people is lamentable.
While the DA will monitor implementation, what was required was a ring-fenced state of disaster to be declared around Eskom that would suspend all blockages inhibiting a swift solution to the crisis under the aegis of seasoned independent experts.
Alas, it was not forthcoming and I fear we will all pay the price for this last throw of the dice by the desperate, who have eschewed a bold bid by the audacious.
Ghaleb Cachalia, MP
DA public enterprises spokesperson
LETTER: Tweedledum and Tweedledee spanner in energy works
The absence of an independent power utility expert to chair implementation by skilled people is lamentable
