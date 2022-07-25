LETTER: What about 95-octane?

Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
The Reserve Bank did the right thing by hiking rates steeply
Earlier the KwaZulu Natal premier, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, also lost an attempt to be re-elected chair of the province
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
Full trial in SA’s second-largest corporate scandal expected in early 2023
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine warns that a weekend missile strike by Russian forces on Odesa underlined the risks to deliveries
Authorities undecided on November tournament amid China’s zero tolerance Covid-19 policy
Futuristic Hyundai workhorse carries up to 900kg of cargo
What is the Department of Energy trying to achieve by deregulating the market for 93-octane unleaded petrol? What about 95-octane?
Is it aware that deregulating this grade of petrol (93) will either give fuel retailers a reason to stop stocking it, given that not many people still prefer it, or it will actually push the price up considering that most of the country’s refineries are out of action? This would cancel the reprieve the department thinks it is offering the consumer.
Taking into consideration the likelihood of higher prices that will come with the importation of already refined grades of unleaded petrol as we have no guarantee that our refineries will be back in action soon, how will this move offer consumers a reprieve if the many, high taxes associated with fuel are not reduced? It appears that the department is oblivious to the negative consequences of its actions, which are likely to outweigh the positive ones.
The best solution is to scrap the fuel levies indefinitely, or at least until consumer price stability has been achieved and sustainably maintained.
Motodi MaseloaneVereeniging
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: What about 95-octane?
The best solution is to scrap the fuel levies indefinitely
What is the Department of Energy trying to achieve by deregulating the market for 93-octane unleaded petrol? What about 95-octane?
Is it aware that deregulating this grade of petrol (93) will either give fuel retailers a reason to stop stocking it, given that not many people still prefer it, or it will actually push the price up considering that most of the country’s refineries are out of action? This would cancel the reprieve the department thinks it is offering the consumer.
Taking into consideration the likelihood of higher prices that will come with the importation of already refined grades of unleaded petrol as we have no guarantee that our refineries will be back in action soon, how will this move offer consumers a reprieve if the many, high taxes associated with fuel are not reduced? It appears that the department is oblivious to the negative consequences of its actions, which are likely to outweigh the positive ones.
The best solution is to scrap the fuel levies indefinitely, or at least until consumer price stability has been achieved and sustainably maintained.
Motodi Maseloane
Vereeniging
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Shutdown protest hits KwaZulu-Natal as mopping up continues in Mpumalanga
Protesters block entry points to Kruger National Park over rising fuel price
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.