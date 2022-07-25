×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What about 95-octane?

The best solution is to scrap the fuel levies indefinitely

25 July 2022 - 13:04 Motodi Maseloane
Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV
What is the Department of Energy trying to achieve by deregulating the market for 93-octane unleaded petrol? What about 95-octane?

Is it aware that deregulating this grade of petrol (93) will either give fuel retailers a reason to stop stocking it, given that not many people still prefer it, or it will actually push the price up considering that most of the country’s refineries are out of action? This would cancel the reprieve the department thinks it is offering the consumer.

Taking into consideration the likelihood of higher prices that will come with the importation of already refined grades of unleaded petrol as we have no guarantee that our refineries will be back in action soon, how will this move offer consumers a reprieve if the many, high taxes associated with fuel are not reduced? It appears that the department is oblivious to the negative consequences of its actions, which are likely to outweigh the positive ones.

The best solution is to scrap the fuel levies indefinitely, or at least until consumer price stability has been achieved and sustainably maintained.

Motodi Maseloane
Vereeniging

