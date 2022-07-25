×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is there a lesson here for the new ANC KZN leaders?

How an ice rink links the new ANC KZN leadership and the disbandment of the old United Party

25 July 2022 - 13:50 Mark Lowe
Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chair Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chair Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The past weekend’s ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, which saw a clean sweep by “Taliban” candidates, was held at Durban’s Olive Conference Centre, better known as the Durban ice rink building, of all places.

Interestingly, it was also above an ice rink (at Johannesburg’s Carlton ice rink, way back in 1977) that the old washed-up and disbanded United Party morphed into the tragically but deservedly shortshelf-life New Republic Party (NRP).

I’m not for a moment suggesting that Sibonisa Duma looks or sounds anything like the late NRP leader Vause Raw, but I do wonder if there is any lesson there for our new local “Taliban” victors? I hope so.

Mark Lowe

Durban

