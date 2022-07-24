×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shallow thinking about job creation

What kind of businesses are our unfortunate youth supposed to start?

24 July 2022 - 18:48
Unemployed graduates apply for internship vacancies at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, January 25 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Unemployed graduates apply for internship vacancies at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, January 25 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

Your article on youth unemployment explored the current ANC thinking that we need thousands more entrepreneurs, conveniently taking the responsibility for job creation away from government and placing it with the private sector (“Address the realities of unemployment, not just the numbers”, July 6).

By “entrepreneur” people usually mean someone who can successfully run a business. I haven’t read much about what kind of businesses our unfortunate youth are supposed to start. In most societies the number of people with the drive and ambition to go it alone is a fraction of 1%. I don’t think SA is any different.

Of those who do take the plunge most open the shop, put up the sign, and then go broke. If you stopped an average 20-something job seeker and asked what a fixed and variable cost was, or the difference between a mark up and margin on sale, you’d probably be met with a blank stare. Without some basic skills starting a business is a failure waiting to happen.

Then of course there’s the tricky question of who exactly is going to do the work. The greatest failure of this government is the neglect of basic technical training because they don’t understand that eventually someone with a tool has to make something or get it to work.

Bernard Benson 
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LINDA NOBAZA: Public-private partnerships might not be the answer to SA’s woes

Public policy choices should be appraised against their impact on unemployment, poverty and inequality
Opinion
1 week ago

Address the realities of unemployment, not just the numbers

Because the crisis has been so enduring, we have become inured to its magnitude
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ROSS HARVEY: Youth unemployment betrays the promise and sacrifice of 1976

SA's high youth unemployment and weak education system show that what was fought for in 1976 has still not been achieved
Opinion
1 month ago

Ramaphosa pledges to intensify removal of red tape in economy

President says unemployment remains a challenge for his government and he will do all he can to make the economy grow
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: So much for the Brics bank’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: If it were up to Mkhwebane, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DOMINIC STEYN: What to do in the face of ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: The economic dominoes are ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Localisation at the heart of state’s policy approach to electric vehicles, says ...

Economy

Higher education on track to meet targets but graduates struggle for jobs

National / Education

DIDI ONWU: Entrepreneurship can end Africa’s youth unemployment crisis

Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: President’s pet projects ‘need to be assessed’

Opinion / Columnists

Transformation is everyone’s business, says Samsung

Money & Investing

JONNY STEINBERG: Why South Africans are so xenophobic

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: A small move can help job creation

Opinion / Letters

SANELISIWE TOFILE: The knowledge dividend

Opinion

DUMA GQUBULE: Jobs programmes are pointless when the economy is running on empty

Opinion / Columnists

RAVI NAIDOO: Time to unearth SA’s mining and youth potential

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.