LETTER: Shallow thinking about job creation

The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
A mindset shift is needed to look beyond the usual trade suspects and supply what some overlooked countries need
The labour court judge also says placing the Mpumalanga region under administration is unconstitutional
Another Sars executive Ivan Pillay is expected to take the stand this week
Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’
PPI is likely to have accelerated to a record 15.6% in June year on year
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Fishing boat targeted and two Palestinians killed in clashes in West Bank
Danish rider holds off challenge of Pogacar with help of his Jumbo-Visma team
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
Your article on youth unemployment explored the current ANC thinking that we need thousands more entrepreneurs, conveniently taking the responsibility for job creation away from government and placing it with the private sector (“Address the realities of unemployment, not just the numbers”, July 6).
By “entrepreneur” people usually mean someone who can successfully run a business. I haven’t read much about what kind of businesses our unfortunate youth are supposed to start. In most societies the number of people with the drive and ambition to go it alone is a fraction of 1%. I don’t think SA is any different.
Of those who do take the plunge most open the shop, put up the sign, and then go broke. If you stopped an average 20-something job seeker and asked what a fixed and variable cost was, or the difference between a mark up and margin on sale, you’d probably be met with a blank stare. Without some basic skills starting a business is a failure waiting to happen.
Then of course there’s the tricky question of who exactly is going to do the work. The greatest failure of this government is the neglect of basic technical training because they don’t understand that eventually someone with a tool has to make something or get it to work.
Bernard Benson Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Shallow thinking about job creation
What kind of businesses are our unfortunate youth supposed to start?
Your article on youth unemployment explored the current ANC thinking that we need thousands more entrepreneurs, conveniently taking the responsibility for job creation away from government and placing it with the private sector (“Address the realities of unemployment, not just the numbers”, July 6).
By “entrepreneur” people usually mean someone who can successfully run a business. I haven’t read much about what kind of businesses our unfortunate youth are supposed to start. In most societies the number of people with the drive and ambition to go it alone is a fraction of 1%. I don’t think SA is any different.
Of those who do take the plunge most open the shop, put up the sign, and then go broke. If you stopped an average 20-something job seeker and asked what a fixed and variable cost was, or the difference between a mark up and margin on sale, you’d probably be met with a blank stare. Without some basic skills starting a business is a failure waiting to happen.
Then of course there’s the tricky question of who exactly is going to do the work. The greatest failure of this government is the neglect of basic technical training because they don’t understand that eventually someone with a tool has to make something or get it to work.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LINDA NOBAZA: Public-private partnerships might not be the answer to SA’s woes
Address the realities of unemployment, not just the numbers
ROSS HARVEY: Youth unemployment betrays the promise and sacrifice of 1976
Ramaphosa pledges to intensify removal of red tape in economy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Localisation at the heart of state’s policy approach to electric vehicles, says ...
Higher education on track to meet targets but graduates struggle for jobs
DIDI ONWU: Entrepreneurship can end Africa’s youth unemployment crisis
HILARY JOFFE: President’s pet projects ‘need to be assessed’
Transformation is everyone’s business, says Samsung
JONNY STEINBERG: Why South Africans are so xenophobic
LETTER: A small move can help job creation
SANELISIWE TOFILE: The knowledge dividend
DUMA GQUBULE: Jobs programmes are pointless when the economy is running on empty
RAVI NAIDOO: Time to unearth SA’s mining and youth potential
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.