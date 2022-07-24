×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC bigwigs sitting pretty

Party’s leaders are immune from power cuts, hunger and crime

24 July 2022 - 19:05
A man works next to a lamp during a load-shedding, in Soweto. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The ANC will never fall, and they know it. Given the total mismanagement of every single aspect of governance, civil society and maintenance of law and order, there is little else the ANC can destroy.  

In the face of the worst power crisis experienced in the country we have reports that ANC ministers have all had power generators installed in their homes at taxpayer expense. While hospitals and other public institutions suffer during load-shedding, while ordinary citizens endure hours without power each day and the poor are without doubt the worst affected, the ANC ministers are not even aware of power outages as their generators kick in within seconds of electricity supply interruptions.

While the poor live in shacks and survive on a single meal a day, and children die of malnutrition in the rural areas, ANC bigwigs wine and dine on extravagant meals at no cost to themselves, enjoy luxury travel in private jets and five-star hotels. Why should this bother the ANC high-ups, with their designer outfits, luxury cars and bulked-up security guards? Of course, crime is rife throughout the country but it is something ANC leaders don’t have to care about.

SA boasts that it is a democratic state. Really? In any other democracy such a government would face public protests of an unprecedented scale. No democratic government could survive what is happening in SA. Viva ANC. Long live, long live!

Allan Wolman 
Tel Aviv, Israel

