Gary Moore’s three part series on government’s treatment of small business refers (“SME tax proposal is bound to fail”, July 12, “Small business minister’s subsidies would promote corruption, inefficiency”, July 16, and “Small business minister’s master plan proposes unnecessary distractions”, July 19).
I know it is wishful thinking, but maybe, just maybe, one day this critical department could be run by someone who has actually run a business and not been a rent-extractor her or his whole life?
Who am I kidding?
Michelle van der Westhuizen
LETTER: Wishful thinking about SMEs
