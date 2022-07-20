×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wishful thinking about SMEs

20 July 2022 - 15:25
Small business tax has been adjusted to be in line with the tax threshold for individuals. Picture: 123RF./LE MOAL OLIVIER
Small business tax has been adjusted to be in line with the tax threshold for individuals. Picture: 123RF./LE MOAL OLIVIER

Gary Moore’s three part series on government’s treatment of small business refers (“SME tax proposal is bound to fail”, July 12, “Small business minister’s subsidies would promote corruption, inefficiency”, July 16, and “Small business minister’s master plan proposes unnecessary distractions”, July 19).

I know it is wishful thinking, but maybe, just maybe, one day this critical department could be run by someone who has actually run a business and not been a rent-extractor her or his whole life?

Who am I kidding?

Michelle van der Westhuizen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: OR Tambo shows how we create our own ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
CARTOON: Mkhwebane’s fitness gang
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.