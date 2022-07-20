SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, explains offshore assets’ important role in keeping a portfolio diversified
The public protector’s appearance at parliamentary committee hearings on her fitness to hold office refers (“Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell”, July 18).
Why did the EFF support this person so enthusiastically from the start? It was quite clear she was appointed through calculated manipulation of the parliamentary process. And the EFF was clearly involved.
What is the connection between the EFF and the State Security Agency? Will we ever learn the whole truth?
Mani None
LETTER: Why has EFF backed Mkhwebane?
Mani None
Via BusinessLIVE
Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell
Dali Mpofu pokes holes in claims on public protector
LETTER: Mkhwebane must explain connections with SSA
