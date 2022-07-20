×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why has EFF backed Mkhwebane?

20 July 2022 - 14:59
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
The public protector’s appearance at parliamentary committee hearings on  her fitness to hold office refers (“Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell”, July 18).

Why did the EFF support this person so enthusiastically from the start? It was quite clear she was appointed through calculated manipulation of the parliamentary process. And the EFF was clearly involved.

What is the connection between the EFF and the State Security Agency? Will we ever learn the whole truth?

Mani None
Via BusinessLIVE

