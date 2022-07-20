Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
David Lewis’s article on state capture refers (“Reviewing how state capture happened provides red flags for the future”, July 18). There was one phrase he used that counts for more than any other, and that is “unfettered powers of appointment”.
That is to be a) never forgotten, b) redressed to the maximum extent, c) structurally addressed to ensure it never reoccurs, and d) read a) again.
It’s one thing, and perhaps excusable given the history, to have Nelson Mandela having those powers — but it’s quite another thing to permit those powers to continue in their present form.
Naive? That is now no longer an excuse. Frankly, it never was nor will it ever be in future.
Francis Corbett-WinderVia BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Powers of appointment
