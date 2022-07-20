×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Powers of appointment

20 July 2022 - 15:38
Judge Raymond Zondo. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Judge Raymond Zondo. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

David Lewis’s article on state capture refers (“Reviewing how state capture happened provides red flags for the future”, July 18). There was one phrase he used that counts for more than any other, and that is “unfettered powers of appointment”.

That is to be a) never forgotten, b) redressed to the maximum extent, c) structurally addressed to ensure it never reoccurs, and d) read a) again.

It’s one thing, and perhaps excusable given the history, to have Nelson Mandela having those powers — but it’s quite another thing to permit those powers to continue in their present form.

Naive? That is now no longer an excuse. Frankly, it never was nor will it ever be in future.

Francis Corbett-Winder
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: ANC’s ‘premier league’ ruined provinces

Leaders in franchised offshoot of the Zuma-Gupta nexus seem also to have had structural implications for their fiefdoms
Opinion
3 hours ago

Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell

MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double Eskom on the rocks for me

Eighty to 120 weeks before we vote give ANC trough feeders little time to set up their children for life
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: OR Tambo shows how we create our own ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
CARTOON: Mkhwebane’s fitness gang
Opinion

Related Articles

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s municipal crisis risks undoing all other economic gains

Opinion / Columnists

SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join the outlaw chorus

Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: Heed Moseneke’s alert about dangerous presidential powers

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.