Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to end war

20 July 2022 - 15:35
A woman walks through the rubble after a missile stuck a shopping mall in Sloviansk, Ukraine, July 3 2022. Picture: SCOTT OLSEN/GETTY IMAGES
A woman walks through the rubble after a missile stuck a shopping mall in Sloviansk, Ukraine, July 3 2022. Picture: SCOTT OLSEN/GETTY IMAGES

According to Lindiwe Zulu, the ANC’s head of international relations, the party’s response to the war in the Ukraine is based on the principle “let the war end” (“ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu”, July 19).

How much easier would that have been if it had not been started by the ANC’s good friend, Vladimir Putin, to begin with?

Fred Muller
Brackendowns

