According to Lindiwe Zulu, the ANC’s head of international relations, the party’s response to the war in the Ukraine is based on the principle “let the war end” (“ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu”, July 19).
How much easier would that have been if it had not been started by the ANC’s good friend, Vladimir Putin, to begin with?
Fred MullerBrackendowns
LETTER: How to end war
ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu
Peace with Ukraine will be on our terms, says Russia
