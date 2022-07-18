×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxing the sun to punish citizens for SA’s failure

Eskom wants to penalise smart people who have moved to self-reliance because of load-shedding

18 July 2022 - 15:54
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

I read that Eskom plans to tax SA citizens who have embarked on solar energy projects to compensate for the collapse of the national power supplier. The utility wants to penalise those smart people who have moved to self-reliance because of load-shedding and the horrendous price escalations.

Instead of encouraging the nation to buy solar systems (all of which should be locally made) and enable Eskom to concentrate on powering industry, these dreadful people want to penalise the solar revolution taking place because the country cannot rely on them any more.           

How is this going to work? What about schools and hospitals and government institutions that have moved to install solar power? How will businesses like Macro be treated relative to the individual home? Remember, all people need to be treated equally, and the government can’t just impose such new taxes on private businesses and citizens as this is unconstitutional.

Every poor household should have a small solar system with an inverter and battery to become self-sufficient. Does the state intend to tax them? What about solar geysers, which Eskom enthusiastically subsidised some years ago? Are they now different? They still use the sun.

Taxing the sun is simply another Band-Aid to patch over the cracks of the corporate collapse of Eskom and so many municipalities. Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before the ANC government decided to tax the sun instead of exploiting this free resource.

An air and breathing tax is inevitable. When will this cycle of punishing SA citizens for state failure end?

Andy Clay
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for Eskom 2.0

Independent state-owned system operator will procure power from multiple generators
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Why an energy emergency and a ‘second Eskom’ should be short-circuited

A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
Opinion
1 day ago

Economists are concerned that more strikes are afoot

Some unions’ high initial demands may well be part of their negotiating tactics as rising food costs are hitting lower-paid workers especially hard
Business
1 day ago

Alternative power supply is now key to business sustainability

In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Why an energy emergency and a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Ireland leads North’s charge as ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Beware wishful thinking and old ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.