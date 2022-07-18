×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: OR Tambo shows how we create our own problems

How can a country tap sources of growth if it can’t keep its main port of entry clean?

18 July 2022 - 15:28
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

A trip to Europe is sobering: experiencing airports (and whole developed economies) grinding to a halt because of a lack of labour is a new perspective on supply side constraints to growth.

It is even more sobering returning home via OR Tambo airport. The airport is dirty and tatty, loose ceiling boards are crooked and grimy, and it takes more than 90 minutes to get luggage off an Airbus A380. In contrast to Europe, at OR Tambo none of this has to do with an unresolvable labour market issue.

OR Tambo highlights how SA creates its own problems. We ignore the destructive force of labour market over-regulation that excludes low-wage workers from tapping into opportunities and market needs. We accept the total incompetence of the Airports Company SA and its shareholder (the ANC-led  administration). we are indifferent to the state’s utter failure to deliver acceptable standards of public infrastructure.

But never mind wasting our demographic dividend in a time where it is becoming relevant. How will a country that can’t keep its most important port of entry clean tap new sources of growth or convince investors to leave their money here?

There are many parallels to this story. Take Greece, which is marketing warm winter stays to Central Europeans who are worried about gas shortages and a cold winter. We should be competing — but then again, I’m sure Greece also offers other basics of civilisation, including reliable electricity supply and a low murder rate.

Rolf Endres
Randburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective
Companies
2 weeks ago

Fuel supply at OR Tambo gets back to normal but airlines are counting their losses

Uncertainty on supply disrupted the schedules of airlines, forcing some to cancel flights or refuel at other airports
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Why an energy emergency and a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Ireland leads North’s charge as ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Was R120m not enough?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.