Anton Harber’s latest column refers (“New Frame’s demise illustrates a pitfall of philanthropic funding”, July 14).
“New Frame had a particularly generous and apparently hands-off benefactor, who spent an astounding R120m on the publication in four years. He was consistent and supportive — until he wasn’t”.
Wow, only R120m and he stopped. A classic expression of “what have you done for me lately?”
Sydney Kaye
LETTER: Was R120m not enough?
