LETTER: Was R120m not enough?

17 July 2022 - 19:29
Picture: REUTERS
Anton Harber’s latest column refers (“New Frame’s demise illustrates a pitfall of philanthropic funding”, July 14).

“New Frame had a particularly generous and apparently hands-off benefactor, who spent an astounding R120m on the publication in four years. He was consistent and supportive — until he wasn’t”.

Wow, only R120m and he stopped. A classic expression of “what have you done for me lately?”

Sydney Kaye
Via BusinessLIVE

