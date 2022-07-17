×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trick missed over guns

17 July 2022 - 17:16
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
When the lockdowns started it was a great opportunity to rid the country of the unlicensed murder weapons that are prevalent in all the hotspots where crime is rampant.

This was the opportunity to set up a combined force of the police and the military, with technical backup in the form of metal detectors, to sweep through every township to find and remove all guns, licensed or not.

The licensed guns could be ballistically tested to see if they were linked to any crimes, and the rest destroyed. That action would have removed all firearms in circulation, landing a devastating blow on crime.

I sent this suggestion to all and sundry at the time, but got no reaction.

Alan Tasmer
Via email

