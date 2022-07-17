LETTER: Trick missed over guns

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The mineral resources & energy minister has put up his hand for the post despite being fingered for alleged graft at the Zondo commission
Producer says steps are being taken to stabilise supplies from Natref, estimating the situation will be resolved by end-July
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Security forces break up a protest in Khartoum against military rule
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
When the lockdowns started it was a great opportunity to rid the country of the unlicensed murder weapons that are prevalent in all the hotspots where crime is rampant.
This was the opportunity to set up a combined force of the police and the military, with technical backup in the form of metal detectors, to sweep through every township to find and remove all guns, licensed or not.
The licensed guns could be ballistically tested to see if they were linked to any crimes, and the rest destroyed. That action would have removed all firearms in circulation, landing a devastating blow on crime.
I sent this suggestion to all and sundry at the time, but got no reaction.
Alan TasmerVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Trick missed over guns
When the lockdowns started it was a great opportunity to rid the country of the unlicensed murder weapons that are prevalent in all the hotspots where crime is rampant.
This was the opportunity to set up a combined force of the police and the military, with technical backup in the form of metal detectors, to sweep through every township to find and remove all guns, licensed or not.
The licensed guns could be ballistically tested to see if they were linked to any crimes, and the rest destroyed. That action would have removed all firearms in circulation, landing a devastating blow on crime.
I sent this suggestion to all and sundry at the time, but got no reaction.
Alan Tasmer
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Cele defends stricter gun controls amid growing theft of arms from police
Texas to allow concealed handguns without permit
US politicians blame mental illness for deadly school shootings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden heckled by father of dead teen at event to unveil new gun law
Security forces not responsible for tavern safety, says ANC’s Pule Mabe
Alleged July 4 shooter Robert Crimo evaded ‘red flag’ law
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.