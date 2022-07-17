LETTER: Too quick to gripe

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The mineral resources & energy minister has put up his hand for the post despite being fingered for alleged graft at the Zondo commission
Producer says steps are being taken to stabilise supplies from Natref, estimating the situation will be resolved by end-July
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Security forces break up a protest in Khartoum against military rule
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
SA is far too quick to reach for the protectionism gripe water whenever a market is shut due to some or other domestic issue. (“Wool industry strained by closing doors in China”, July 14).
Perhaps the problem is actually foot-and-mouth disease, not China waking up in an irrational fit to bully SA. It isn’t a negotiating tool.
Maybe, just maybe, one should consider the state of governance in SA that allows such disease to run freely? Ditto for citrus. The racist/colonialist/protectionist/selfish EU isn’t restricting Brazilian citrus. Maybe the coddling moth issue is just real for them.
MT WesselsVia BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Too quick to gripe
SA is far too quick to reach for the protectionism gripe water whenever a market is shut due to some or other domestic issue. (“Wool industry strained by closing doors in China”, July 14).
Perhaps the problem is actually foot-and-mouth disease, not China waking up in an irrational fit to bully SA. It isn’t a negotiating tool.
Maybe, just maybe, one should consider the state of governance in SA that allows such disease to run freely? Ditto for citrus. The racist/colonialist/protectionist/selfish EU isn’t restricting Brazilian citrus. Maybe the coddling moth issue is just real for them.
MT Wessels
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SA oranges on the EU red list
WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA must plant seeds in new export markets
MARK BARNES: Strongest links in the supply chains are now trust and security
WTO talks prove governments can boost economic co-operation
Global food shortages present governments with a stark choice — paying debt or feeding people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Disease and rising feed costs set to temper agriculture’s ...
Red meat industry reeling as foot-and-mouth wreaks havoc
State fails to halt spread of foot-and-mouth to five provinces
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.