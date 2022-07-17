×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Too quick to gripe

17 July 2022 - 16:19
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

SA is far too quick to reach for the protectionism gripe water whenever a market is shut due to some or other domestic issue. (“Wool industry strained by closing doors in China”, July 14).

Perhaps the problem is actually foot-and-mouth disease, not China waking up in an irrational fit to bully SA. It isn’t a negotiating tool.

Maybe, just maybe, one should consider the state of governance in SA that allows such disease to run freely? Ditto for citrus. The racist/colonialist/protectionist/selfish EU isn’t restricting Brazilian citrus. Maybe the coddling moth issue is just real for them.

MT Wessels
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

SA oranges on the EU red list

The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
News & Fox
3 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA must plant seeds in new export markets

The EU citrus debacle, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, highlight the need for diversification
Opinion
1 week ago

MARK BARNES: Strongest links in the supply chains are now trust and security

The move away from lowest cost at any price is a huge opportunity for local manufacturers
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WTO talks prove governments can boost economic co-operation

Trade pacts show that once-taboo compromises among major trading nations are still possible
News
4 weeks ago

Global food shortages present governments with a stark choice — paying debt or feeding people

With memories of the Arab Spring unrest in the early 2010s in mind, investors are fleeing emerging market nations threatened with crippling food ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GARY MOORE: Small business minister’s subsidies ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: SA unable to emulate China
Opinion / Letters
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Why an energy emergency and a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LINDA NOBAZA: Public-private partnerships might ...
Opinion

Related Articles

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Disease and rising feed costs set to temper agriculture’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

Red meat industry reeling as foot-and-mouth wreaks havoc

National

State fails to halt spread of foot-and-mouth to five provinces

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.