Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time zones can help

17 July 2022 - 19:25
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

Eskom’s electricity supply, or lack thereof, has become a national crisis. Some years ago it was proposed to split SA into different time zones to minimise the morning and evening peaks in electricity demand.

The time has come to give this idea serious consideration. If Cape Town time was an hour ahead of Johannesburg and Durban an hour behind, pressure would be removed from the grid.  

Clocks are changed twice a year in the UK and many countries have different time zones. It would be inconvenient at first in SA, but soon become habitual and would only need to remain in place until the Eskom situation is stabilised.

As it could be done quickly and without major cost, let’s adopt Eskom time without further delay.  

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

