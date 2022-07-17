Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
With respect to Mark Barnes, I think the biggest problem with his 100 “think-out-the-box” people is that they won’t do brown bags and have no under-the-table dealings (“Call on those willing to help, Mr President”, July 13).
Solving problems is easy when it’s only the problem you need to solve. If one needs to make money on the side for many people, the complexity of problem solving increases exponentially.
That’s why so little progress is made in Africa.
Martin EngelbrechtVia BusinessLIVE
LETTER: They won’t do brown bags
