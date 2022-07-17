×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: They won’t do brown bags

17 July 2022 - 19:06
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
With respect to Mark Barnes, I think the biggest problem with his 100 “think-out-the-box” people is that they won’t do brown bags and have no under-the-table dealings (“Call on those willing to help, Mr President”, July 13).

Solving problems is easy when it’s only the problem you need to solve. If one needs to make money on the side for many people, the complexity of problem solving increases exponentially.

That’s why so little progress is made in Africa.

Martin Engelbrecht
Via BusinessLIVE

MARK BARNES: Call on those willing to help, Mr President

There are 100 able, skilled, experienced people who, if invited, would stand up to serve
LETTER: Eskom revival should start with prosecutions

State would do well to act on its August 2020 anti-corruption resolution by quickly establishing a Chapter 9 integrity commission mandated to ...
Fitch warns ‘farmgate’ may derail president’s reform plans

Ratings agency says Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to retain the ANC presidency but the allegations could damage his authority
ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race

Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
WATCH: Energy emergency poses risk to rule of law

Michael Avery is joined by Mark Swilling, Joanne Bate and Thabo Molekoa
